Neighbours: A New Chapter Trailer: Mischa Barton, Guy Pearce and More Star in Freevee Revival of Aussie Soap

Amazon Freevee is saying g’day to an iconic franchise next month, setting a Monday, Sept. 18 premiere for Neighbours: A New Chapter — and now we have a shiny new trailer to go with it.

A New Chapter is a direct continuation of Neighbours, which originally aired on Aussie TV for 38 seasons from 1985 to 2022. The new series will once again follow the “loves, loves and challenges of the residents on Ramsay Street,” located in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough, according to Prime Video’s official logline.

New episodes drop every Monday through Thursday on Amazon Freevee in the U.S. and the UK. A New Chapter will also stream on Prime Video in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand and South Africa.

New and returning series regulars include Alan Fletcher, Annie Jones, Candice Leask, Emerald Chan, Georgie Stone, Jackie Woodburne, Lloyd Will, Lucinda Armstrong Hall, Lucinda Cowden, Marley Williams, Naomi Rukavina, Rebekah Elmaloglou, Riley Bryant, Ryan Moloney, Sara West, Shiv Palekar, Stefan Dennis, Tim Kano, and Xavier Molyneux as series regulars.

Guy Pearce will guest-star, reprising the role of Mike Young, as will new cast addition Mischa Barton (The O.C.). Additional guest stars include April Rose Pengilly, Ian Smith, Jodi Gordon, Melissa Bell and Trevor the Dog.

The original Neighbours launched the careers of several big names, including Kylie Minogue, Liam Hemsworth, Margot Robbie and Russell Crowe.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at Neighbours: A New Chapter, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.