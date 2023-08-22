New episodes of Love Is Blind are coming your way sooner than you think.

Netflix announced Tuesday that the reality dating show hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey will premiere the first four episodes of Season 5 on Friday, Sept. 22. Episodes 5-7 will drop on Sept. 29, followed by Episodes 8-9 on Oct. 6 and the finale wedding ceremonies on Oct. 13.

The streamer also unveiled the trailer for Season 4 of the spinoff series Love Is Blind: After the Altar, which you can check out above. All three episodes of the offshoot will be released on Friday, Sept. 1.

The upcoming season of Love Is Blind will follow singles in Houston, Texas, as they get to know each other in pods and choose to marry without first meeting their partner in person. Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will live together and plan their nuptials, also deciding whether their bond is strong enough to survive in the real world.

Meanwhile, After the Altar will allow fans to catch up with the Season 4 cast.

“As the married couples raise a toast to their one-year anniversaries and the singles reflect on the past year,” the official synopsis reads, “a plan is hatched to reunite the Pod Squad for a flag football celebration.

“However, the upcoming game and party promise unexpected surprises and twists, leaving the fate of some relationships hanging in the balance,” the description continues. “Will remaining tension be squashed? Have marriages and friendships grown together or grown apart?”

Are you ready for new episodes of Love Is Blind and After the Altar? Share your opinions below!