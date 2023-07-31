Loki Learns Hard Lessons About Time Travel in Full Season 2 Trailer — Watch

Time keeps on slippin’, slippin’, slippin’ for the God of Mischief in a newly released trailer for Loki‘s upcoming second season.

But Tom Hiddleston’s character isn’t slipping into the future, in this case. Rather, as shown in the teaser above, “I’m being pulled through time, between the past and the present. If what I saw is true, there’s nothing that stands between this world and utter destruction.”

Loki Season 2 picks up after the events of the MCU series’ Season 1 finale, in which Sylvie (played by Sophia Di Martino) sent the universe into chaos by stabbing He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) — the Kang variant who created the TVA to protect the Sacred Timeline — in the heart. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) as a result was transported to the TVA HQ of an alternate timeline in which he and Sylvie never teamed up.

Eric Martin, a staff writer during Season 1 of the live-action Marvel series, served as head writer for Season 2.

In addition to Hiddleston, Di Martino and Majors, returning Season 1 players include Owen Wilson (as Mobius), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Renslayer), Wunmi Mosaku (Hunter B-15), Neil Ellice (Hunter D-90), Eugene Cordero (Hunter K-5E) and Tara Strong (voicing Miss Minutes).

New for Season 2, meanwhile, are Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) as a character named O.B., Rafael Casal (Blindspotting), Kate Dickie (Inside Man) and Liz Carr (Silent Witness). It was announced as part of Disney’s Upfront presentation in May that Loki Season 2 will premiere Friday, Oct, 6, with weekly releases.

Watch the full Season 2 trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts!

