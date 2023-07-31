Read Next: What Was the First Truly Unexpected TV Cancellation That Crushed Your Soul?
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows
MARVEL TV

Loki Learns Hard Lessons About Time Travel in Full Season 2 Trailer — Watch

Share

Time keeps on slippin’, slippin’, slippin’ for the God of Mischief in a newly released trailer for Loki‘s upcoming second season.

But Tom Hiddleston’s character isn’t slipping into the future, in this case. Rather, as shown in the teaser above, “I’m being pulled through time, between the past and the present. If what I saw is true, there’s nothing that stands between this world and utter destruction.”

Loki Season 2

Loki Season 2 picks up after the events of the MCU series’ Season 1 finale, in which Sylvie (played by Sophia Di Martino) sent the universe into chaos by stabbing He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) — the Kang variant who created the TVA to protect the Sacred Timeline — in the heart. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) as a result was transported to the TVA HQ of an alternate timeline in which he and Sylvie never teamed up.

Eric Martin, a staff writer during Season 1 of the live-action Marvel series, served as head writer for Season 2.

Loki Season 2

In addition to Hiddleston, Di Martino and Majors, returning Season 1 players include Owen Wilson (as Mobius), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Renslayer), Wunmi Mosaku (Hunter B-15), Neil Ellice (Hunter D-90), Eugene Cordero (Hunter K-5E) and Tara Strong (voicing Miss Minutes).

New for Season 2, meanwhile, are Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) as a character named O.B., Rafael Casal (Blindspotting), Kate Dickie (Inside Man) and Liz Carr (Silent Witness). It was announced as part of Disney’s Upfront presentation in May that Loki Season 2 will premiere Friday, Oct, 6, with weekly releases.

Watch the full Season 2 trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts!

Want scoop on Loki, or for any other Marvel TV show? Email your question to InsideLine@tvline.com, and it may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line!
For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

What to Watch Today
July 31, 2023
03:00 AM
American Nightmare: Becoming Cody RhodesFuturama
08:00 PM
American Ninja WarriorThe BacheloretteSon of a CritchStars on Mars
08:30 PM
Run the Burbs
09:00 PM
Children Ruin EverythingCrime Scene KitchenRewind the '90s
09:30 PM
Bump
10:00 PM
BreedersClaim to FameCruel SummerMiracle Workers
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad