Invincible (Finally) Gets Season 2 Release Date — Plus, a Surprise Atom Eve Special Is Streaming Right Now!

Those patient, patient Invincible fans were rewarded doubly by the animated superhero series’ Friday evening appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con. Because not only was a Season 2 release date finally set and a trailer revealed (watch above), but a standalone special about Atom Eve (voiced by Gillian Jacobs) is streaming on Prime Video — effective right now!

Invincible will kick off the first half of its eight-episode sophomore run on Friday, Nov. 3 — more than two-and-a-half years since Season 1 ended — followed by weekly releases. Then, after a mid-season hiatus, the second half of Season 2 will arrive in early 2024. 

Series co-creator Robert Kirkman also announced to the Comic-Con crowd a special standalone screening of Invincible Atom Eve, the aforementioned origin episode focused on Jacobs’ character, which was in turn released on Prime Video. Watch an Invincible Atom Eve trailer below:

Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, Invincible follows 18-year-old Mark Grayson (voiced by Walking Dead vet Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. 

Still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in Season 1, Mark when the series resumes struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear — that he might become his father without even knowing it. 

Besides Yeun and Jacobs, the Invincible voice cast includes Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen and J.K. Simmons. 

Kirkman exec-produces alongside David Alpert, Catherine Winder, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Want scoop on Invincible, or for any other TV show? Email your question to InsideLine@tvline.com, and it may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line!
