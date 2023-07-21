Interview With the Vampire Season 2 Video Reunites Louis and Lestat, Introduces New Actress Playing Claudia

“OK, so where did we leave off?” That very complicated question ushers in the first footage from Interview With the Vampire‘s second season, revealed Friday at San Diego Comic-Con.

Coming to AMC and AMC+ sometime in 2024, the Anne Rice drama’s second season picks up with vampires Louis and Claudia meeting the members of a mysterious coven — one with a connection to someone they both know quite well.

Interview With the Vampire‘s ensemble cast includes Jacob Anderson Game of Thrones) as Louis de Pointe du Lac, Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt and Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy.

As previously reported, actress Bailey Bass will not be returning in the role of Claudia. The part will now be played by Delainey Hayles, who makes her debut in the teaser.

“Due to a variety of unforeseen circumstances, I’m unable to return to Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire for the second season,” Bass said in a statement in March. “Playing Claudia has been a dream role and an incredible ride. I wish Delainey the best of luck in taking over. I cannot wait to watch.”

Along with the Alexandra Daddario-led Mayfair Witches, which has also been renewed for a second season, Interview With the Vampire is part of AMC Networks and Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe. A third series in the franchise, this time focused on the secret organization called the Talamasca, is also in the works.

Hit PLAY on the teaser above for your first look at Interview With the Vampire Season 2, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.