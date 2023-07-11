Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Iain De Caestecker Is The Winter King in First Trailer for MGM+ Spin on Arthurian Legend

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. vet Iain De Caestecker looks to be having a royally good time in the first trailer for MGM+’s The Winter King, which premieres Sunday, Aug. 20 at 9/8c.

Described as a “a bold and revisionist take on well-loved Arthurian legends” and based on the Warlord Chronicles novels by Bernard Cornwell, The Winter King “is set in the fifth century, long before Britain was united, in a brutal land of warring factions and tribes, where lives were often fleeting,” according to the official synopsis. “The series follows Arthur Pendragon as he evolves from outcast to legendary warrior and leader.”

De Caestecker plays Pendragon, who would go on to become the legendary King Arthur. Jordan Alexandra (Bridgerton) co-stars as Guinevere, with Nathaniel Martello-White (I Hate Suzie) as Merlin, Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan) as High King Uther, Ellie James (I May Destroy You) as Nimue and Stuart Campbell (Rogue Heroes) as Derfel.

The ensemble cast also features Steven Elder as Bishop Bedwin, Andrew Gowe as Sansum, Aneirin Hughes as Gorfydd, Emily John as Ceinwyn, Tatjana Nardone as Ladwyss, Ken Nwosu as Sagramor, Billy Postlethwaite as Cadwys, Daniel Ings as Owain, Valene Kane as Morgan, and Simon Merrells as Gundleus.

Otto Bathurst (Peaky Blinders, His Dark Materials) serves as lead director and executive producer.