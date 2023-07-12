Read Next: Ronald Gladden Had the Perfect Reaction to Jury Duty’s 4 Emmy Nominations
HSM:TM:TS Goes All In on Ricky and Gina in Final Season Trailer — Plus, Look Who’s Back at East High!

The final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is almost upon us, and Joshua Bassett’s Ricky really puts it best in the just-released trailer: “It’s going to be a lot.”

This two-minute sneak peek offers an extended look at what’s in store for the East High gang, including the arrival of several original franchise stars — Lucas Grabeel (Ryan), Corbin Bleu (Chad), Monique Coleman (Taylor), Kaycee Stroh (Martha), Bart Johnson (Coach Bolton) and Alyson Reed (Ms. Darbus) — who are coming back to where it all began to film High School Musical 4. Meta much?

More importantly, the trailer includes plenty of #Rina action, though fans might be surprised by the direction in which Ricky and Gina choose to take their romance. Seriously, a secret relationship? On a television show? What could possibly go right!

In addition to the original cast coming back to make High School Musical 4, Miss Jenn is also directing the school’s production of High School Musical 3, so you can expect to hear the new kids put their own spin on some classic songs from the third film.

All eight episodes will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Hit PLAY on the tailer above for an extended first look at HSM:TM:TS‘ fourth and final season, then drop a comment with your hopes for the Wildcats below.
Comments

