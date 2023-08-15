One reality TV villain is bad enough… but how about 10 of them under the same roof?

House of Villains, a new E! reality series, brings together some of reality TV’s most notorious personalities ever to live in a house together and compete for a $200,000 grand prize. Among the competitors: The Apprentice (and Trump Administration) alum Omarosa; VH1 staple Tiffany “New York” Pollard, of Flavor of Love fame; and Vanderpump Rules cad Jax Taylor. The cast also includes Jonny Fairplay (Survivor), Corinne Olympios (The Bachelor), Johnny Bananas (The Challenge), Shake Chatterjee (Love Is Blind), Bobby Lytes (Love & Hip-Hop: Miami), Tanisha Thomas (Bad Girls Club) and Anfisa Arkhipchenko (90 Day Fiancé).

E! released a trailer for the series as well — which you can watch above — and unsurprisingly, the villains quickly turn on each other, with Shake calling someone “a brainless little pawn” and Tanisha labeling Omarosa “a slithery, slimy snake.” Well, nice to meet you, too.

Joel McHale serves as host, and “each week, the contestants compete in a battle-royale challenge that tests their physical, mental and emotional strength,” per the official description. “It’s the battle of the century as alliances are made, trusts are broken and the villains scheme their way to the top.”

House of Villains premieres Thursday, Oct. 12 at 10/9c. Press PLAY above for a sneak peek, and then tell us in the comments: Do you dare watch?