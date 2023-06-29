The blows keep coming for Jack Spade (played by Stephen Amell), who takes a punch to the face in the full trailer for Heels Season 2.

The sneak peek, which was released on Thursday, finds Jack dealing with the fallout from his wife leaving him and his brother disappearing after their in-ring brawl at the end of Season 1.

The preview also teases plenty of action in the coming episodes, with newly crowned DWL Champion Crystal (Kelli Berglund) set to go toe-to-toe with fellow women’s wrestler Elle Dorado (AJ Mendez, formerly WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee).

Press PLAY on the video above for a taste of the action and drama to come in Season 2.

New episodes will see Jack and Ace (Alexander Ludwig) “continue to fight over their late father’s legacy and their individual versions of success, while also working to find their own identity as a ‘face’ or a ‘heel,’” per the official synopsis.

Returning cast also includes Alison Luff as Staci Spade, Mary McCormack as Willie Day, Allen Maldonado as Rooster Robbins, Chris Bauer as Wild Bill Hancock, Trey Tucker as Bobby Pin, Robby Ramos as Diego Cottonmouth, Alice Barrett Mitchell as Carol Spade, CM Punk as Ricky Rabies and David James Elliott as Jack and Ace’s father Tom Spade.

Joining the ensemble this season are AJ Mendez (Women of Wrestling, WWE) as Elle Dorado, Josh Segarra (Arrow, The Other Two) as Brooks Rizzo, and Emmy Raver-Lampman (The Umbrella Academy) as Jen Lussier.