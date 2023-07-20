Read Next: Zombies’ Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim Return in Disney Shorts — First Look at New Song ‘Endless Summer’ (Exclusive)
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

Harley Quinn Promises ‘More Sex, More Drama’ and More #Harlivy in Season 4 — Watch NSFW Trailer

Share

Get ready for another “jugs out, rugs out” season of Harley Quinn.

Max on Thursday dropped the official trailer for the animated series’ fourth installment, which finds Harley (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) and Ivy (Lake Bell) in an uncomfortable new position — quite possibly the only position we haven’t seen them in at this point. With Harley now fighting crime in Gotham City and Ivy heading up the Legion of Doom, their relationship is once again in serious jeopardy. But not too serious, of course. As Harley promises in the trailer, Season 4 brings “more #Harlivy. Like, a lot more. Because you weirdos are kind of obsessed with us.”

The two-minute sneak peek is packed with appearances by some of DC’s most iconic characters, including Superman (James Wolk), Wonder Woman (Vanessa Marshall) and Lex Luthor (Giancarlo Esposito) and, of course, Harley’s old pal Joker (Alan Tudyk).

Harley Quinn‘s fourth season debuts on Thursday, July 27 with its first three episodes, followed by a new episode weekly through Sept. 14.

The trailer was revealed as part of the Max Original Animation panel hosted at San Diego Comic-Con.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at Season 4, then drop a comment with your thoughts on all things Harley Quinn below.

For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

1 Comment

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. Kayley Cuoco has proven absolutely perfect for this.

    Reply
What to Watch Today
July 20, 2023
03:00 AM
All the Queen's MenAnd Just Like That...Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ TriviaThe KardashiansSuperpowered: The DC StorySweet Magnolias
09:00 PM
The ChaseProject Runway
10:00 PM
Tacoma FDWhat We Do in the Shadows
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad