Harley Quinn Promises ‘More Sex, More Drama’ and More #Harlivy in Season 4 — Watch NSFW Trailer

Get ready for another “jugs out, rugs out” season of Harley Quinn.

Max on Thursday dropped the official trailer for the animated series’ fourth installment, which finds Harley (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) and Ivy (Lake Bell) in an uncomfortable new position — quite possibly the only position we haven’t seen them in at this point. With Harley now fighting crime in Gotham City and Ivy heading up the Legion of Doom, their relationship is once again in serious jeopardy. But not too serious, of course. As Harley promises in the trailer, Season 4 brings “more #Harlivy. Like, a lot more. Because you weirdos are kind of obsessed with us.”

The two-minute sneak peek is packed with appearances by some of DC’s most iconic characters, including Superman (James Wolk), Wonder Woman (Vanessa Marshall) and Lex Luthor (Giancarlo Esposito) and, of course, Harley’s old pal Joker (Alan Tudyk).

Harley Quinn‘s fourth season debuts on Thursday, July 27 with its first three episodes, followed by a new episode weekly through Sept. 14.

The trailer was revealed as part of the Max Original Animation panel hosted at San Diego Comic-Con.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at Season 4, then drop a comment with your thoughts on all things Harley Quinn below.