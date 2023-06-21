grown-ish Sets ‘Big Expectations’ for Sixth and Final Season — Watch Trailer

After nearly a decade on television, the ish-verse is coming to an end with the sixth and final season of Freeform’s grown-ish.

A spinoff of ABC’s black-ish, which aired from 2014 to 2022, grown-ish followed Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) to college at Cal U, with the show’s focus eventually shifting to Andre Johnson Jr. (Marcus Scribner) when Zoey and her friends graduated after Season 4.

But now it’s time to say goodbye all over again, with grown-ish returning for its last hurrah on Wednesday, June 28 at 10/9c. (The second half of the season is expected debut sometime in 2024.) And as you’ll see in the trailer above, the season picks up with everyone at a crossroads:

Though Andre (Anthony Anderson) is proud of his son for completing two full semesters of college, he’s still concerned that Junior — a nickname he refuses to drop — hasn’t chosen his major yet, sending Junior into a spiral. Meanwhile, Zoey thinks she’s found a way to “revitalize” her clothing line, and Aaron (Trevor Jackson) is proud of buddy Doug (Diggy Simmons) for finding someone new.

The show’s final season is also packed with celebrity guest stars, including Kelly Rowland, Omarion, NLE Choppa, Latto, Lil Yachty and Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals, all of whom make quick appearances in the trailer.

