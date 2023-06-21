Read Next: Yellowstone’s Last Episodes: Finally, Some Good News
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

grown-ish Sets ‘Big Expectations’ for Sixth and Final Season — Watch Trailer

Share

After nearly a decade on television, the ish-verse is coming to an end with the sixth and final season of Freeform’s grown-ish.

A spinoff of ABC’s black-ish, which aired from 2014 to 2022, grown-ish followed Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) to college at Cal U, with the show’s focus eventually shifting to Andre Johnson Jr. (Marcus Scribner) when Zoey and her friends graduated after Season 4.

But now it’s time to say goodbye all over again, with grown-ish returning for its last hurrah on Wednesday, June 28 at 10/9c. (The second half of the season is expected debut sometime in 2024.) And as you’ll see in the trailer above, the season picks up with everyone at a crossroads:

Though Andre (Anthony Anderson) is proud of his son for completing two full semesters of college, he’s still concerned that Junior — a nickname he refuses to drop — hasn’t chosen his major yet, sending Junior into a spiral. Meanwhile, Zoey thinks she’s found a way to “revitalize” her clothing line, and Aaron (Trevor Jackson) is proud of buddy Doug (Diggy Simmons) for finding someone new.

The show’s final season is also packed with celebrity guest stars, including Kelly Rowland, Omarion, NLE Choppa, Latto, Lil Yachty and Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals, all of whom make quick appearances in the trailer.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the trailer for grown-ish‘s final season, then drop a comment with your hopes for the characters below.
For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

What to Watch Today
June 21, 2023
03:00 AM
Break PointClass of '09High DesertPlatonicSecret Invasion
08:00 PM
LA Fire & RescueMasterChef
09:00 PM
RiverdaleThe Stroll
10:00 PM
Mayans MC
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad