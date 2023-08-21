Good Burger 2: First Trailer Orders Up a Kenan and Kel Reunion, 26 Years Later

“The new adventures of Ed and Dex start now!”

Paramount+ on Monday released the first teaser trailer for Good Burger 2, the sequel to 1997’s Good Burger, which itself was based on a recurring sketch from Nickelodeon’s All That. Needless to say, millennials should brace themselves for unseen levels of ’90s nostalgia.

From Nickelodeon Studios, the movie “follows Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) and original cashier Ed (Kel Mitchell) as they reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees.

Original Good Burger cast members joining Thompson and Mitchell include Josh Server as Fizz, Lori Beth Denberg as Connie Muldoon and Carmen Electra as Roxanne.

The movie’s cast also includes Lil Rel Howery (Get Out) as Cecil McNevin, Jillian Bell (Workaholics) as Katt Boswell, Kamaia Fairburn (Blockbuster) as Mia, Alex R. Hibbert (The Chi) as Ed2, Fabrizio Guido (Perry Mason) as Mr. Jensen, Elizabeth and Emily Hinkler (The Good Doctor) as Cindy and Mindy, and Anabel Graetz (Free Guy) as Ruth.

Good Burger 2 will be available to stream this fall. Your thoughts on Paramount+’s latest return to Nickelodeon’s IP well, joining existing projects like iCarly and Zoey 102? Drop ’em in a comment below.