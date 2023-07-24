Gen V’s Freshman Supes Class Is ‘Savage’ in The Boys Spinoff Teaser Trailer

Homelander has some competition: The next generation of supes is looking super savage and extremely violent in a new teaser trailer for Prime Video’s The Boys spinoff, Gen V.

The college-set offshoot “explores the training of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V, and that their powers were injected into them, rather than God-given,” according to the official synopsis. “These young, competitive heroes put their physical and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s highly coveted top ranking.

“They quickly come to learn that ambition comes with sacrifice, and the difference between right and wrong is not as clear as they once believed,” the logline continues. “When the university’s dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become.”

In the above teaser, Jaz Sinclair’s (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) character makes quite an impression on the school’s faculty, but her impressive abilities also make her a target among her classmates. And if you’re wondering how The Seven got to be such terrible people, well, one only needs to look at the hedonistic, bloody behavior of the university students… and the potentially duplicitous authority figures?

“Freshman class is savage this year,” a male voice declares, while someone else warns, “There are dangerous, evil people at that school.”

The cast also includes Chance Perdomo (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Lizze Broadway (Here and Now), Shelley Conn (Bridgerton), Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters), London Thor (Shameless), Derek Luh (Shining Vale), Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger (The Staircase), Sean Patrick Thomas (For All Mankind) and Marco Pigossi (Brazil’s Invisible City).

Season 1 features appearances by Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit and P.J. Byrne, reprising their roles from The Boys. Clancy Brown (Sleepy Hollow), Alexander Calvert (Supernatural) and Jason Ritter (Parenthood) also guest-star. Marvel’s Agent Carter’s Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners.

Gen V premieres Friday, Sept. 29, with its first three episodes, followed by weekly episodes (leading up to the Nov. 3 finale).

Press PLAY above to watch the latest teaser, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the spinoff!