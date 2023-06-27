Futurama Feels Refreshingly Unchanged in First Trailer for Hulu Revival

Good news, everyone: the trailer for Hulu’s Futurama revival has finally landed.

Matt Groening’s animated series about the employees of a quirky intergalactic delivery service — which originally aired on Fox for four seasons (1999–2003) before being revived for by Comedy Central for an additional three (2010–2013) — is being revived yet again, returning via Hulu on Monday, July 24.

While Hulu insists that newcomers will still be able to enjoy the series, longtime Futurama fans will also have their patience rewarded with “developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles,” per the official logline.

Returning voices include John DiMaggio as Bender, Billy West as Fry, Professor Farnsworth and Dr. Zoidberg; Katey Sagal as Leela; Tress MacNeille as Mom; Maurice LaMarche as Kif; Lauren Tom as Amy; Phil LaMarr as Hermes; and David Herman as Scruffy.

As you’ll see in the trailer, this revival is also putting a futuristic spin on several timely topics, including “vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture and streaming TV.”

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at the new Futurama in action