Brother Day is a Cleon on the attack in Foundation Season 2, premiering Friday, July 14 on Apple TV+.

On Tuesday, the streamer released the full trailer for the upcoming season, which features the embattled clone feeling threatened by the Foundation, who have turned Hari’s teachings into a full-blown religion. Watch the sneak peek above for a glimpse of what’s to come, including new creatures, ambitious space battles and Lee Pace yelling.

Season 2, set more than a century after the events of the Season 1 finale, finds the galaxy in turmoil. (In the season ender, Brother Day learned that rebels contaminated Cleon I’s DNA, making it impossible to produce pure clones, thus undermining his authority if this was ever made public.)

“As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within,” according to the Season 2 synopsis. Plus, Hari, Gaal, and Salvor “discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself.”

Meanwhile, the Foundation has “entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire.”

A bevy of new faces will join the cast this season including Isabella Laughland (Anne Boleyn) as Brother Constant, a cheerfully confident claric whose job is to evangelize the Church of the Galactic Spirit across the Outer Reach, and Ben Daniels (The Exorcist) as Bel Roise, the last great general of the Superliminal Fleet and would-be conqueror of the Foundation.