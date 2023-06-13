Read Next: TVLine Items: Quinto Sets AHS Cameo, Lord of the Dance Series and More
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

Foundation: It’s the Attack of the Clone in Full Season 2 Trailer — Watch

Share

Brother Day is a Cleon on the attack in Foundation Season 2, premiering Friday, July 14 on Apple TV+.

On Tuesday, the streamer released the full trailer for the upcoming season, which features the embattled clone feeling threatened by the Foundation, who have turned Hari’s teachings into a full-blown religion. Watch the sneak peek above for a glimpse of what’s to come, including new creatures, ambitious space battles and Lee Pace yelling.

Season 2, set more than a century after the events of the Season 1 finale, finds the galaxy in turmoil. (In the season ender, Brother Day learned that rebels contaminated Cleon I’s DNA, making it impossible to produce pure clones, thus undermining his authority if this was ever made public.)

 “As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within,” according to the Season 2 synopsis. Plus, Hari, Gaal, and Salvor “discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself.”

Meanwhile, the Foundation has “entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire.”

A bevy of new faces will join the cast this season including Isabella Laughland (Anne Boleyn) as Brother Constant, a cheerfully confident claric whose job is to evangelize the Church of the Galactic Spirit across the Outer Reach, and Ben Daniels (The Exorcist) as Bel Roise, the last great general of the Superliminal Fleet and would-be conqueror of the Foundation.
For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

1 Comment

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. When does Invasion season 2 run? Another Apple+ serie that has been awol for long time and still no word.

    Reply
What to Watch Today
June 13, 2023
03:00 AM
Amy Schumer: Emergency ContactHow I Met Your Father
08:00 PM
America's Got TalentBeat ShazamThe Real Housewives of New JerseyStanley Cup FinalWWE NXT
09:00 PM
Dancing QueensDon't Forget the Lyrics!
10:00 PM
Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Treat Williams’ Final Role — Playing Bill Paley In Ryan Murphy’s ‘Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans’
Treat Williams’ Final Role — Playing Bill Paley In Ryan Murphy’s ‘Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans’
Man United Stock Soars on Unconfirmed Report of Qatari Winning Bid
Man United Stock Soars on Unconfirmed Report of Qatari Winning Bid
Brian Cox Hasn’t Seen Most of ‘Succession’: ‘It’s Bad Enough Doing It’
Brian Cox Hasn’t Seen Most of ‘Succession’: ‘It’s Bad Enough Doing It’
Disney Unveils Animated Series at Annecy, Teases ‘Magicampers’ and ‘The Sunnyridge 3’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Disney Unveils Animated Series at Annecy, Teases ‘Magicampers’ and ‘The Sunnyridge 3’ (EXCLUSIVE)
BowFlex’s Adjustable Dumbbells Make Me Want to Strength Train Daily
Spy_White
BowFlex’s Adjustable Dumbbells Make Me Want to Strength Train Daily
PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad