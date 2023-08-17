Disenchantment Trailer: Bean’s Family Feud Comes to a Head in Final Season

Princess Bean has one simple request heading into the final season of Disenchantment: “I just wanna kill my mom and get on with my life. Is that too much to ask?”

Last seen more than a year ago, Matt Groening’s animated Netflix comedy finally returns on Friday, Sept. 1 with Part 5, a 10-episode collection that brings Bean and her mother’s legendary rivalry to a dramatic conclusion. And as you’ll see in the just-released trailer above, neither of them is backing down.

“To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar’s wicked rule, Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill someone she loves,” according to Netflix’s official logline. “The stakes are as high as ever as our heroes face Satan, a headless corpse, an evil scientist and most terrifying of all — their true destiny.”

And you have to understand that Queen Dagmar isn’t just evil. As Bean reminds us in the trailer, she’s also “a real asswipe.”

Returning voices include Abbi Jacobson as Bean, Eric Andre as Luci and Nat Faxon as Elfo, along with John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Noel Fielding, Meredith Hagner, David Herman, Sharon Horgan, Maurice LaMarche, Lucy Montgomery and Billy West in various roles.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above to see what Disenchantment‘s final season has in store, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.