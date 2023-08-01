Read Next: R.I.P., Angus Cloud: Zendaya Remembers Euphoria Co-Star’s ‘Boundless Light, Love and Joy’
Disenchantment to End With Part 5 on Netflix This Fall — Watch First Trailer

Netflix is putting an end to Princess Bean’s adventures in Dreamland, renewing Disenchantment for a fifth and final part, TVLine has learned. The show’s final 10 episodes will drop on Friday, Sept. 1.

Here’s what to expect from Disenchantment‘s big finish, according to Netflix’s official logline: “To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar’s wicked rule, Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill someone she loves. The stakes are as high as ever as our heroes face Satan, a headless corpse, an evil scientist and most terrifying of all — their true destiny.”

Created by Matt Groening (The Simpsons, Futurama), the animated series stars the voices of Abbi Jacobson as Princess Bean, Eric André as Luci, Nat Faxon as Elfo, John DiMaggio as King Zog, Tress MacNeille as Queen Oona, Matt Berry as Prince Merkimer, Maurice LaMarche as Odval and Sharon Horgan as Queen Dagmar.

Disenchantment premiered with Part 1 in August 2018, followed by Part 2 in September 2019, Part 3 in January 2021 and Part 4 in February 2022.

TVLine’s Streaming TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect Disenchantment‘s impending conclusion.

What are your hopes for the series’ final episodes? Drop ’em in a comment below.

6 Comments

  1. Oh, no! I love this series. Boo hoo!

  2. Maybe Hulu will bring it back in the future since they now have Futurama.

  3. This sucks! But I am glad to hear news of this show, and hopefully they were able to wrap the show up.

  4. I liked this series OK. But given the talent involved (“Simpsons” and “Futurama” producers, great voice cast, fun premise), it was never quite as entertaining as I would have hoped.

  5. Honestly relieved it’l get an ending.

  6. I thought it was quietly canceled so glad it’s getting a proper send off

