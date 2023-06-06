Read Next: Yellowstone Regular Saddles Up for 1883 Spinoff Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Die Hard in a Courthouse? And Judge Naturi Naughton Is John McClane?! Watch Trailer for BET+’s Call Her King

Call Her King Trailer BET
When baddies bust into her courtroom, Judge Jaeda King trades her gavel for a big gun in the trailer for BET+‘s Call Her King, starring Naturi Naughton (Power Book II: Ghost) and Lance Gross (House of Payne).

Written and directed by Wes Miller (A Day to Die) and premiering Thursday, July 6, Call Her King follows Jaeda King (played by Naughton), a judge who has just sentenced Sean Samuels (The Chi‘s Jason Mitchell) to death when the courthouse is hijacked by the defendant’s brother Gabriel aka Black Caesar (Gross).

Judge King in turn must rely on her wits, strength and skill — in other words, channel her scrappy inner John McClane! — to find a way to end the standoff, save the hostages and fight her own way out, alive.

The TV-movie’s cast also includes Johnny Messner (Jane the Virgin), Tobias Truvillion (First Wives Club), Shiobann Amisial (Better Things), Nicholas Turturro and Garrett Hendricks.

Of note, Call Her King marks the first production falling under Miller and Andrew van den Houten’s newly formed BLacklight Entertainment banner, which aims to provide quality opportunities for people of color and other traditionally disadvantaged people in front of and behind the camera.

7 Comments

Comments are monitored, so don't forkin' curse and don't bore us with how much your coworker's sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. I’m here for it!

    Reply

  2. It looks ridiculous but entertaining.

    Reply

  3. I’m in! Love seeing the good guys beat the hell outta the bad guys. I just do.

    Reply

  4. Well, dang, Okay. I am officially intrigued…

    Reply

  5. 100% all in!

    Reply

  6. Good grief, this looks terrible ! Like The Asylum decided to produce a straight up action thriller. BLacklight, do yourself a favor and invest in good camera equipment, more F/x talent and for crying out loud, some weapons training for actors ! I can see some potential here but you need all of that and more to pull it off proper.

    Reply

  7. This looks absolutely terrible and I can’t wait to watch it because it also looks absolutely awesome.

    Reply
