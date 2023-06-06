Die Hard in a Courthouse? And Judge Naturi Naughton Is John McClane?! Watch Trailer for BET+’s Call Her King

When baddies bust into her courtroom, Judge Jaeda King trades her gavel for a big gun in the trailer for BET+‘s Call Her King, starring Naturi Naughton (Power Book II: Ghost) and Lance Gross (House of Payne).

Written and directed by Wes Miller (A Day to Die) and premiering Thursday, July 6, Call Her King follows Jaeda King (played by Naughton), a judge who has just sentenced Sean Samuels (The Chi‘s Jason Mitchell) to death when the courthouse is hijacked by the defendant’s brother Gabriel aka Black Caesar (Gross).

Judge King in turn must rely on her wits, strength and skill — in other words, channel her scrappy inner John McClane! — to find a way to end the standoff, save the hostages and fight her own way out, alive.

The TV-movie’s cast also includes Johnny Messner (Jane the Virgin), Tobias Truvillion (First Wives Club), Shiobann Amisial (Better Things), Nicholas Turturro and Garrett Hendricks.

Of note, Call Her King marks the first production falling under Miller and Andrew van den Houten’s newly formed BLacklight Entertainment banner, which aims to provide quality opportunities for people of color and other traditionally disadvantaged people in front of and behind the camera.