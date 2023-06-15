Read Next: The Idol Cancellation Uproar: HBO Responds to Report That Controversial Drama Won’t See a Season 2
Dark Winds Season 2 Trailer: Leaphorn Is Chasing ‘Monsters in Broad Daylight’

“The monsters just ain’t in the shadows. They’re in broad damn daylight.”

That’s the stark observation made by a new character in the official trailer for Season 2 of Dark Winds, which premieres Sunday, July 30 at 9/8c on AMC, with early drops days prior starting Thursday, July 27.

Based on the Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman and set in 1971 on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley, Dark Winds Season 1 followed Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (played by Fargo‘s Zahn McClarnon) of the Tribal Police, and his new deputy, Jim Chee (Roswell, New Mexico‘s Kiowa Gordon), as they battled the forces of evil, each other and their own personal demons on the path to salvation.

In the six-episode Season 2, Leaphorn reunites with Chee, now a private eye, when they find themselves in the high desert of Navajo Country chasing a killer who has turned his sights on them, to protect a secret that rips open old wounds and challenges Leaphorn’s moral and professional code.

With the help of Sgt. Manuelito (Jessica Matten) and Valencia County Sheriff Gordo Sena (Season 2 addition A Martinez, from Longmire), Leaphorn and Chee must thwart their would-be assassin and restore balance not only to their own lives, but to the reservation that depends on them.

Also new for Season 2 are Jeri Ryan (Star Trek: Picard) as Rosemary Vines, Nicholas Logan (Dopesick) as Colton Wolf and Joseph Runningfox (The Politician) as Joe’s father Henry, while the other returning faces include Deanna Allison as Emma Leaphorn and Elva Guerra as Sally Growing Thunder.

Watch scoop on Dark Winds, or for any other TV show? Email your question to InsideLine@tvline.com, and it may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line!
More from TVLine

2 Comments

  1. Love the show. Looking forward to it.

    Reply

    • Me, too…can’t wait! 😍

      Reply
June 15, 2023
