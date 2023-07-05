Breeders Final Season: [Spoiler] Reveals Life-Changing News in New Trailer

The Worsleys’ lives are about to be turned upside down when Breeders returns to FX for its fourth and final season.

In the dark comedy’s new trailer (the season premieres Monday, July 31 at 10/9c with its first two of 10 episodes), Paul and Ally’s offspring have some big announcements to make. Not only is Luke moving out of the family’s condo, but his girlfriend is pregnant! (Did we mention there’s a five-year time jump?) Meanwhile, Ava cops feelings for her granddad’s (female) hairdresser, and Paul and Ally harbor a secret of their own from their kids. (Watch the full clip embedded above.)

Reads the official description: “Season 4 of Breeders brings the biggest parenting challenge that Paul and Ally have ever faced, as 18-year-old Luke (Oscar Kennedy) drops a bombshell at Christmas dinner that will change everyone’s lives forever. No longer in Luke’s shadow, 16-year-old Ava (Zoë Athena) experiences her own bombshell moment as she meets and immediately falls for the charismatic Holly (Jessie Williams). Paul and Ally continue to try, fail and try again as they face these latest parenting challenges, while also having to support the increasingly troubled Jim and Jackie.”

The series stars Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard, Alun Armstrong, Joanna Bacon, Oscar Kennedy, Zoë Athena, Stella Gonet and Patrick Baladi.

