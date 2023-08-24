Bosch: Legacy Season 2 Gets Release Date and One Heartbreaking Trailer

Will Harry go about “the right way” in finding daughter Maddie and bringing her kidnapper to justice?

That’s the question at the heart of the Bosch: Legacy Season 2 trailer, which was released today along with a Freevee premiere date.

The first two episodes of Bosch: Legacy Season 2 will be released Friday, Oct. 20, with two additional episodes dropping each Friday through Nov. 18.

Loosely based on Michael Connelly’s The Crossing, Season 2 of the Titus Welliver-led Freevee series pick up right where Season 1 left off, with Harry’s daughter (played by Madison Lintz) having been abducted by the lucha libre mask-wearing man we saw hiding in her closest at the close of the freshman finale.

Harry & Co. in turn get to piecing together Maddie’s possible whereabouts.

Season 2 will feature the return of Detective J. Edgar (played by Bosch vet Jamie Hector), who now is due to get his own spinoff. (A second Bosch-iverse series in development will follow Detective Renee Ballard, a character from Michael Connelly’s novels who is tasked with running the LAPD’s cold case division.)

The returning cast for Season 2 also includes Mimi Rogers (as Honey “Money” Chandler), Stephen A. Chang (Maurice “Mo” Bassi), Denise Sanchez (Det. Reina Vasquez), David Moses (Martin Rose), Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (Det. Joan Bennett), Scott Klace (Sgt. John Mankiewicz), Gregory Scott Cummins (Det. “Crate” Moore), Troy Evans (Det. “Barrel” Johnson), Jacqueline Pinol (Det. Julie Epinosa), Jacqueline Obradors (Christine Vega), DaJuan Johnson (Rondell Pierce) and David Marciano (Det. Brad Conniff).

Brand-new for Season 2 are Anthony Michael Hall (The Dead Zone) as Special Agent Will, Max Martini (The Unit) as Don Ellis, David Denman (Mare of Easttown) as Kurt Dockweiler, Patrick Brennan (The Last Ship) as David Foster, Rafael Cabrera (Average Joe) as Vince Harrick, Bruce Davison (X-Men) as James Rafferty, Jessica Camacho (All Rise) as Jade Quinn, and Guy Wilson (Days of Our Lives) as Kevin Long.

Oh, and Bosch: Legacy is already renewed for Season 3.