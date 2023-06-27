Billions’ Final Season Trailer: Damian Lewis Returns as Bobby Axelrod for ‘One Last Showdown’

For the first time since departing the Showtime drama, Damian Lewis is returning for Billions‘ final outing — and he’s got a major axe to grind. (See what we did there?)

In the Showtime drama’s 12-episode seventh season, for which the official trailer has just been released, “alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world,” per Showtime’s official logline. In other words, business as usual.

Every TV Show Ending in 2023 View List

Cast members returning for Season 7 include Damian Lewis, Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll, Maggie Siff, David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Dola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey, Daniel Breaker and Toney Goins.

The series was created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Andrew Ross Sorkin. Koppelman, Levien and Beth Schacter serve as showrunners and executive producers.

Billions returns to Showtime for its seventh and final season on Sunday, Aug. 13 (8/7c). Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can stream the premiere early beginning Friday, Aug. 11.

But don’t worry about missing your weekly Billions fix when the final season wraps on Showtime. It was recently confirmed that Paramount+ is currently developing four potential offshoots, including Millions, which will follow “diverse, thirtysomething financial mogul wannabes doing whatever it takes to make it in Manhattan,” and Trillions, which is based on “fictional stories of the richest people in the world — titans of industry living all over the country but coming into contact and conflict with one another.”

There’s also Billions: Miami, operating in the world of private aviation, and Billions: London, set in the world of U.K. finance. Koppelman and Levien are executive-producing all four projects, saying in a statement, “We remain fascinated by people whose ambition is boundless and who think the laws of civilization and nature don’t apply to them.”

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first official look at Billions‘ swan song, then drop a comment with your hopes for each of these lovable characters below.