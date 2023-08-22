The Good Doctor’s Antonia Thomas Leads Insomniacs Rom-Com Still Up — Watch Trailer

Missing Antonia Thomas on The Good Doctor? Apple TV+ has the perfect remedy.

The Artist Formerly Known as Claire Browne headlines Still Up, an “almost-romantic comedy” about “insomniac friends who have no secrets — except for their feelings for each other,” according to the official logline.

Apple TV+ dropped the first trailer Tuesday, which establishes the after-hours world of insomniacs Lisa (Thomas) — a free-spirited, aspiring illustrator who is raising her young daughter alongside loving partner Veggie — and Danny (played by Red Oaks‘ Craig Roberts), an online content writer who suffers from extreme anxiety.

In addition to Thomas and Roberts, the cast includes Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners) as Veggie, Lisa’s reliable, kind, eternally optimistic partner; Lois Chimimba (The Outlaws) as Amy, the forthright and funny woman Danny meets on a dating app; Luke Fetherston (Pandora) as Adam, Danny’s helpful fireman neighbor who lives across the hall; and Rich Fulcher (Kidding) as Cat Man, Danny’s strange neighbor with a penchant for cats.

The half-hour series premieres Friday, Sept. 22 with three episodes, followed by one new episode every week through Oct. 27.

The Good Doctor: 5 Things We Want in Season 7 View List

After four seasons as surgical resident Dr. Browne, Thomas announced in June 2021 that she would depart The Good Doctor to explore other acting opportunities. “I think, ultimately, for me, it’s about coming to the point where I think we’ve really run the gamut of different things that Claire can have gone through,” she told our sister site Deadline at the time. “If there was more time in the year to be able to shoot the show and to be able to go off and do some of the other things that I’m wanting to explore now, I’d do both. It has not been an easy decision for me to leave, so I absolutely would love to come back every now and then” — and that she already has, having reprised her fan-favorite role for two episodes during Season 5.

After leaving The Good Doctor, Thomas co-starred in the UK crime drama Suspect for Channel 4. Additional TV credits include Prime Video’s Small Axe and Netflix’s Lovesick.

Press PLAY on the trailer above, then hit the comments and tell us if you’ll be adding Still Up to your Apple TV+ watchlist.