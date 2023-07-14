And Just Like That Teaser: Aidan Is Back… And It’s More Than Just a Fling

Carrie’s old flame Aidan Shaw is resurfacing on And Just Like That…, and it looks like the two of them are picking up right where they left off.

In a new Season 2 promo — which you can watch below — John Corbett reprises his role as Carrie’s former fiancé, and he marvels, “This feels great. Back where we started,” before laying a big kiss on Carrie. Before we know it, they’re in bed together (!), and Miranda is concerned: “Can we talk about Aidan? You’re moving so fast.” (Yeah, OK, says the woman who dumped her husband of two decades to run off to L.A. with a non-binary stand-up comedian. Sit this one out, Miranda.)

Carrie defends rekindling things with Aidan, though: “If it feels right, and it does, then why slow it down?” (She also giggles with him as they shop for housewares together.) He impresses her friends, too, pulling out Seema’s chair for her at dinner, which makes her say, “Aidan, I love you already.” But are Carrie and Aidan really ready to give this another try, after not one but two failed relationships?

Season 2 of And Just Like That… is currently airing Thursdays on Max. (Corbett’s first episode back as Aidan airs July 27.) Press PLAY below to get a sneak peek, and then hit the comments and tell us: Are you rooting for Carrie and Aidan to make it work this time?