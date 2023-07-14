Read Next: Foundation Recap: Paranoid Clone With an Oedipus Complex Makes Things Weird in Season 2 Premiere — Grade It!
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

And Just Like That Teaser: Aidan Is Back… And It’s More Than Just a Fling

And Just Like That Trailer Aidan Returns Season 2 John Corbett
Courtesy of Max
Share

Carrie’s old flame Aidan Shaw is resurfacing on And Just Like That…, and it looks like the two of them are picking up right where they left off.

In a new Season 2 promo — which you can watch below — John Corbett reprises his role as Carrie’s former fiancé, and he marvels, “This feels great. Back where we started,” before laying a big kiss on Carrie. Before we know it, they’re in bed together (!), and Miranda is concerned: “Can we talk about Aidan? You’re moving so fast.” (Yeah, OK, says the woman who dumped her husband of two decades to run off to L.A. with a non-binary stand-up comedian. Sit this one out, Miranda.)

Carrie defends rekindling things with Aidan, though: “If it feels right, and it does, then why slow it down?” (She also giggles with him as they shop for housewares together.) He impresses her friends, too, pulling out Seema’s chair for her at dinner, which makes her say, “Aidan, I love you already.” But are Carrie and Aidan really ready to give this another try, after not one but two failed relationships?

Season 2 of And Just Like That… is currently airing Thursdays on Max. (Corbett’s first episode back as Aidan airs July 27.) Press PLAY below to get a sneak peek, and then hit the comments and tell us: Are you rooting for Carrie and Aidan to make it work this time?

For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

2 Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. Aidan. Ugh. . .

    Reply

  2. Ugh. I was on board with Franklyn. I was on board with George. But Aidan? Bleh.

    Reply
What to Watch Today
July 15, 2023
03:00 AM
Bird Box BarcelonaFoundationImagine Dragons: Live in VegasTom Clancy's Jack RyanRuPaul's Drag Race All StarsThe Summer I Turned PrettySwaggerToo Hot to Handle
08:00 PM
Family LawOutlanderTough as Nails
09:00 PM
Run the World
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad