Almost Paradise Season 2: Get Freevee Release Date for Christian Kane Series, View Trailer and Poster (Exclusive)

It is at long last time for Christian Kane and friends to return to Almost Paradise.

TVLine has learned exclusively that Season 2 of the action drama will premiere all 10 episodes on Amazon’s Freevee on Friday, July 21, in the U.S. and UK.

We also have a first look at the Season 2 trailer (press play above), plus the key art posters (below).

The first season of Almost Paradise aired way back in Spring 2020, on what was then called WGN America (now NewsNation). The Season 2 move to Freevee (fka IMDb TV) doubly made sense since Amazon’s free streaming hub 1) has been the home for Season 1 and 2) also resurrected Leverage, which counts Kane among its cast.

Created by Dean Devlin (Leverage) and Gary Rosen (The Librarians), who serve as co-showrunners, Almost Paradise follows Kane’s Alex Walker, a former U.S. DEA agent who, after his partner’s betrayal and a life-threatening battle with hypertension, is forced into early retirement and relocates to a small tropical island in the Philippines.

There, despite his best efforts to transition from Jason Bourne to Jimmy Buffett, Alex is pulled back into a world of dangerous people and deadly situations, either through his friends in the local police — Kai Mendoza (played by Samantha Richelle) and Ernesto Alamares (Arthur Acuña) — or running into people from his old life.

Almost Paradise was shot entirely in the Philippines. Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson executive produce alongside Devlin and Rosen; Mark Franco co-produces.