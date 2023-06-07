The Afterparty: ‘Anyone Could’ve Done It’ in Uproarious Season 2 Trailer — Watch

Read Next: Perry Mason Cancelled at HBO
Another season of The Afterparty means another dead body to investigate, and in the new trailer released by Apple TV+ Wednesday, Detective Danner is reunited with a few familiar faces from her past.

Created by Christopher Miller (The Last Man on Earth), Season 2 — which premieres Wednesday, July 12 with its first two episodes and will release one additional installment on Wednesdays — will follow the aftermath of a ruined wedding after the groom is found murdered. Unsurprisingly, everyone is a suspect. “Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Sam Richardson) and Zoë (Zoë Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers and business partners, and hearing each suspect’s retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style,” reads its official description.

“Hit me with that Aniq rom-com sequel!” Danner exclaims in the video embedded above. Aniq and Zoë are once again wrapped up in another murderous tale, and Zoë’s sister, the bride, is the No. 1 suspect. From there, the detective grills all of the guests for their “mind movies,” as we see flashes of different genres (Horror! A period piece! A black and white noir!) flood the screen. The “fun uncle,” “jealous ex,” “odd sister” and more begin to tell their tales as Danner, Aniq and Zoë once again try to unmask the culprit.

Joining the series for its new run are John Cho (Selfie), Paul Walter Hauser (Cobra Kai), Ken Jeong (Community), Anna Konkle (PEN15), Poppy Liu (Hacks), Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds), Jack Whitehall (Good Omens), Zach Woods (Silicon Valley) and Vivian Wu (Away).

Looking forward to seeing Danner tackle another murder mystery? Watch the trailer by pressing PLAY above, then hit the comments with your thoughts!

3 Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. I just loved season 1. Looking forward to this.

  2. This is going to be so much fun. I just finished Season 1 and it was a riot. Glad to see Zoe and Aniq back. I’ll miss some of the characters from S1 that won’t be in S2 (Brett..), but I am looking forward to some new characters.

  3. After all the controversy with Tiffany Haddish, I really wished they would’ve went with a different detective in Season 2. I can’t watch stuff with her the same ever since. It’s a shame because the rest of the show and the cast has been really great. Since this was done for quite a while, I feel like Apple held it as long as possible to hope people forgot about her controversy.

