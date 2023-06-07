The Afterparty: ‘Anyone Could’ve Done It’ in Uproarious Season 2 Trailer — Watch

Another season of The Afterparty means another dead body to investigate, and in the new trailer released by Apple TV+ Wednesday, Detective Danner is reunited with a few familiar faces from her past.

Created by Christopher Miller (The Last Man on Earth), Season 2 — which premieres Wednesday, July 12 with its first two episodes and will release one additional installment on Wednesdays — will follow the aftermath of a ruined wedding after the groom is found murdered. Unsurprisingly, everyone is a suspect. “Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Sam Richardson) and Zoë (Zoë Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers and business partners, and hearing each suspect’s retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style,” reads its official description.

“Hit me with that Aniq rom-com sequel!” Danner exclaims in the video embedded above. Aniq and Zoë are once again wrapped up in another murderous tale, and Zoë’s sister, the bride, is the No. 1 suspect. From there, the detective grills all of the guests for their “mind movies,” as we see flashes of different genres (Horror! A period piece! A black and white noir!) flood the screen. The “fun uncle,” “jealous ex,” “odd sister” and more begin to tell their tales as Danner, Aniq and Zoë once again try to unmask the culprit.

Joining the series for its new run are John Cho (Selfie), Paul Walter Hauser (Cobra Kai), Ken Jeong (Community), Anna Konkle (PEN15), Poppy Liu (Hacks), Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds), Jack Whitehall (Good Omens), Zach Woods (Silicon Valley) and Vivian Wu (Away).