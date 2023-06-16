Read Next: Daytime Emmys 2023: Susan Lucci, Maury Povich Receiving Lifetime Achievement Awards
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

Hijack Review: Idris Elba Takes Charge in a First-Class Thrill Ride From Apple TV+

Hijack Review Idris Elba Apple TV Plus
Courtesy of Apple TV+
Share

Flying on an airplane has to rank right up there with the least enjoyable experiences we face these days — so imagine my surprise when spending a few hours on a plane with Apple TV+’s Hijack actually turned out to be downright pleasurable. The new hostage drama starring Idris Elba (premiering Wednesday, June 28; I’ve seen three of the seven episodes) is a good old-fashioned pulse-pounder that takes full advantage of its claustrophobic setting with perfectly calibrated tension and high-intensity action scenes.

Elba plays Sam Nelson, a passenger on a flight from Dubai to London that’s set to take about seven hours, and the series matches that timeline, taking place over seven hour-long episodes. (The real-time format and airplane setting makes Hijack feel like a mash-up of 24 and Passenger 57. Should we just call it Passenger 24?) Sam is on his way home to see a wife who doesn’t want him back, but his plans change when a band of hijackers commandeer the plane and take everyone onboard hostage. It’s only then that we learn that Sam is a highly seasoned corporate negotiator who makes his living brokering difficult deals… and he’s about to put those skills to use.  

Hijack Trailer Apple Idris Elba

Co-creators George Kay (Lupin) and Jim Field Smith (Criminal) craft their story with admirable precision, letting the tension build slowly and deliberately until it becomes agonizingly intense, with stark life-or-death stakes for everyone onboard. The real-time conceit isn’t strictly enforced, but Hijack does move at a brisk pace, and it manages to sustain its suspense quite well through the first three hours, despite the physical limits of its setting. In fact, the enclosed setting actually helps to concentrate the drama and make it more potent. (Compare that to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s new Netflix show FUBAR, which travels the globe blowing stuff up and still doesn’t generate one-tenth of the tension that this show does.)

We’ve seen stories like this before, of course, but the quality of the execution here sets it apart. The hijackers’ motivations are murky at first (and that gives us a mystery to unravel as the episodes go on), but the danger they present is very real. Most of Hijack‘s characters are smart, too, which is a refreshing change; no one makes dumb decisions simply as a cheap way to propel the plot forward. Plus, the premiere ends with an intriguing twist that forces us to question who exactly is the bad guy.

Hijack Panjabi

Elba — who we already love from his days on The Wire and Luther — is one of our greatest stars today, and he makes a solid lead here, bringing quiet charisma and a coolheaded gravitas to the role of Sam. (If we never get to see him play James Bond, this might be the next best thing.) The supporting cast is very capable as well, including The Good Wife alum Archie Panjabi as a counterterrorism expert on the ground, Torchwood‘s Eve Myles as a skeptical air traffic controller and Coupling veteran Ben Miles as the plane’s harried pilot. But the real star here is the tension that gradually builds from episode to episode, finding genuine human drama in a confined space. Sometimes when you’re making great TV, less space is more.

THE TVLINE BOTTOM LINE: Apple TV+’s Hijack finds new life in the standard airplane hostage drama with a heavy dose of nail-biting tension.    
For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

2 Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. Looks good!

    Reply

  2. Looking forward to another of Idris Elba’s phenomenal thrillers

    Reply
What to Watch Today
June 16, 2023
03:00 AM
City on FireThe Crowded RoomExtraction 2RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsSiloStan LeeMorimoto's Sushi Master
08:00 PM
The Christmas HouseOutlander
09:00 PM
Run the World
09:30 PM
The Great American Joke Off
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Los Angeles’ Mark Taper Forum Theater Season Canceled As Covid Reverberations Present “Crisis Unlike Any Other”
Los Angeles’ Mark Taper Forum Theater Season Canceled As Covid Reverberations Present “Crisis Unlike Any Other”
Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for June 16
Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for June 16
‘The Great’ Throws Genres in a Blender — and Uses That Same Approach to Casting
‘The Great’ Throws Genres in a Blender — and Uses That Same Approach to Casting
Wet Leg, Sudan Archives and More Win Big at 2023 A2IM Libera Awards
Wet Leg, Sudan Archives and More Win Big at 2023 A2IM Libera Awards
BowFlex’s Adjustable Dumbbells Make Me Want to Strength Train Daily
Spy_White
BowFlex’s Adjustable Dumbbells Make Me Want to Strength Train Daily
PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad