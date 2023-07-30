Read Next: Good Omens Finale: Michael Sheen and David Tennant on How That Long-Awaited Crowley/Aziraphale Moment Is the ‘Start of Another Story’ — Watch
V.C. Andrews’ Dawn Recap: Not Everyone Survived the Finale — Grade It!

VC Andrews' Dawn Finale
Courtesy of Lifetime
Share

After a series of traumatic events, Dawn was finally living her best life with husband Jimmy, daughter Christie and young son Jefferson. In Part 4 of Lifetime’s V.C. Andrews’ Dawn limited series — titled “Midnight Whispers” — things were going well with Cutler’s Cove, and she planned a stellar party for Christie’s 16th birthday.

Attendees included Cutler family friend Bronson, Jimmy’s half-brother Gavin Longchamp and trainwreck sister Fern, as well as Dawn’s brother Phillip and dancer friend Trisha from New York. Phillip still hadn’t gotten over his feelings for Dawn and essentially groped her during their dance in front of everyone.

For some reason, Phillip’s wife Betty-Ann — who he forced to dye her hair blond just like Dawn — wasn’t aware of her husband’s creepy shrine to Dawn until she found it in a secret room in the hotel basement during the festivities. The next day, Phillip attacked Jimmy in the basement and started a gas leak, with Dawn finding Jimmy just in time to die with him in a fiery explosion.

The hotel was destroyed in the incident, so Phillip and Betty-Anne moved into the family home to act as guardians over Christie and Jefferson. It didn’t take long for Phillip to slither into Christie’s bed and attempt to assault her. She immediately took off with Jefferson and sought out her birth father Michael Sutton in New York. He was still a mess and couldn’t help her, so she called up Gavin, and they were soon off to the Meadows plantation — the place of her birth.

VC Andrews' Dawn

Luther and Charlotte were welcoming, if not kooky, hosts, and the displaced siblings enjoyed their time on the farm. But then Fern showed up to stir up trouble, toying with one of Charlotte’s dolls, much to Charlotte’s distress. It seemed like things were looking up once Fern finally left, but then Jefferson fell ill and was taken to the hospital.

Phillip arrived at the hospital (he was the siblings’ guardian, after all) and forced Christie to go home with him. He again tried to assault his niece, but she fought him off and ran straight to Bronson. The police were called, and Phillip, despite being surrounded by men in uniform, still professed his love for Christie. That was the last straw for Betty-Anne, who revealed Phillip’s role in Jimmy and Dawn’s deaths. He was taken in away in handcuffs, still projecting his delusional feelings for Dawn onto Christie.

A year later, Christie celebrated her acceptance into Julliard, well on her way to fulfilling her dream of playing at Carnegie Hall. Trisha told the young pianist how proud she was, and Gavin promised to always be there for her.

What did you think of VC Andrews’ Dawn’s happy ending? Grade the finale below!

