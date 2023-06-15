Summertime usually calls for outdoor barbecues, big family gatherings and an overall good time. For The Wonder Years’ Dean and his father Bill, the summer of 1969 was an opportunity to take a giant leap forward.

Wednesday’s Season 2 premiere found father and son in New York City while Bill attempted to write a song for legendary singer Marvin Gaye. Bill struggled to find his groove (and get Gaye’s attention) while an extremely bored Dean was stuck at home all day. Dean’s greatest excitement was seeing his neighbor Lonnie (guest star Tituss Burgess) pass by while dressed in drag.

Back in Montgomery, Lillian received a surprise visit from her flighty sister Jackie (guest star Phoebe Robinson), who invited her and Kim to see a friend play at a nightclub in Tuscaloosa. But trouble always followed Jackie, and this situation was no different.

All three were arrested on the way to the show for driving and riding in a stolen vehicle. Jackie lied about borrowing her boyfriend’s car, having taken off with it after she caught him cheating to teach him a lesson. It all worked out, though, because the incident brought the sisters closer together. In jail, “perfect” Lillian shared that she was previously arrested for streaking as part of her sororities’ initiation. That revealing moment proved she and Jackie had a lot more in common than they thought.

In New York, Bill assumed he had nothing in common with Lonnie, who wore dresses for a living. When Dean was robbed after sneaking out — a New York initiation — Lonnie offered him food and slippers to tide him over until his father returned from work. You see, Lonnie also hailed from Alabama but left to pursue better opportunities in the Big Apple.

It wasn’t long before Dean, Lonnie and Bill were sitting around the dinner table, awkwardly getting to know each other. Initially guarded in the conversation, Bill eventually loosened up once Lonnie shared his own experience of being a struggling entertainer. Lonnie, like Bill, had difficultly coming up with an act but later found success with the drag persona Civil Disobedience.

Their talk was the spark Bill needed, and he finished a catchy song that was then sold to Marvin Gaye. And in a bonus reward, Marvin finally acknowledged him.

Adult Dean, serving as narrator, revealed that Bill and Lonnie fell out of touch after a while. And while they went their separate ways, Dean hoped Lonnie was eventually able to return to his hometown.

As for Dean and Bill, it was time to pack it up and head back to Montgomery.

