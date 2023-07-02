The Witcher Season 3 Part 1 Ends With a Romantic Confession and a Cutthroat Cliffhanger — Grade It!

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
If The Witcher‘s third season premiere felt like a famine for hungry fans of Geralt and Yennefer’s fraught romance, the midseason finale was an absolute feast. And we will be coming back for seconds.
This exceptional hour of television followed Geralt and Yennefer as they navigated a lavish ball where, in case you missed the troubadours’ constant refrain, nothing was as it seemed. It was essentially Aretuza’s version of the Met Gala, and this year’s theme was ulterior motives.
The duo’s initial plan was to casually collect evidence of Stregobor’s wrongdoings at the ball, then expose him at the conclave the next day. But when their intel revealed that Stregobor already has his hands on the dreaded Book of Monoliths, waiting was no longer an option.
Lest you doubt that Geralt and Yennefer make the perfect team, these two were able to learn the truth about Stregobor and get him placed into custody, with plenty of time left to celebrate their victory at the ball. (Never mind that they fingered the wrong guy, a win is a win!)
And what better way for them (and us) to celebrate than for Geralt to finally tell Yennefer that he loves her? “That’s the first time you’ve ever said that,” she replied. “You used to think it, but tonight you actually said it.” Then that kiss? Swoon city, people. Sure, we got plenty of bed scenes in this episode — and even a little tub action — but nothing compares to Geralt dropping that sweet, sweet L-bomb.
That’s when the other shoe decided to show up. And friends, she dropped hard. In the cruel light of morning, Geralt and Yennefer realized that Stregobor wasn’t actually the one they’d been after all this time. (Oops!) Rience’s real master is Vilgevortz, but Geralt is going to have a little trouble telling people with Dijkstra holding a knife to his throat. Gulp!
Non-book readers, were you surprised by the Vilgevortz reveal? All people, did you enjoy those Geralt/Yennefer scenes as much as we did? Grade the finale and Part 1 below, then drop a comment with more of your thoughts on all things Witcher while we wait for Part 2 to drop on July 27.
Don´t put any spoilers in the front page news you dumb editors! We are waiting all episodes to air before watching this fully. Why these clowns never learn not to spoil?
It’s on Netflix, what do you mean waiting for it to air? Also, stay off of sites discussing shows you watch until you’ve watched it. Simple
TV media websites don’t cater for people wanting to avoid all spoilers and never have done. You waive the right to not be spoiled by browsing them. They exist as platforms to both review and allow fans to discuss shows.
I don’t envy Hemsworth trying to follow this….
It is never a good thing to recast the lead in a show without that being part of the story (Dr Who as an example of when it is part of the canon.) Ultimately the project is based on good books and has a solid supporting cast. I think the show will be fine without Cavil. That said, I wish he finished what he started.
I had a feeling about Vilgevortz from the episode where he gave Tissaia the bracelet. The finale dropped many hints before the reveal even the line about never getting over a first love. All the signs pointing at Stregabor were so obvious, it couldn’t have been him because there has to be a twist. It was just really predictable. I liked the Jaskier/Radovad connection- they seem like they would be good for each other although I am sure it’s going to cause major problems.
I know some people hate how the show breaks away from the canon of the books, but in this case I think it is necessary and well done. I will be vague to avoid spoilers for non book readers, but two things are true. One, a lot of new characters will be introduced following the resolution of these events, and two some characters you would expect to get a lot of screen time simply don’t after these events. For a book this is fine, but for a show, not as much. By telling the fans they are not bound to the books, the writers have given themselves options to expand or contract the roles of characters in the story going forward. I think this is a net positive.
I thought we had moved beyond this idiotic notion of splitting seasons.
I think with Stranger Things it was because the second half were literally not finished with post-production. Could be the same here.