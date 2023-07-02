The Witcher Season 3 Part 1 Ends With a Romantic Confession and a Cutthroat Cliffhanger — Grade It!

If The Witcher‘s third season premiere felt like a famine for hungry fans of Geralt and Yennefer’s fraught romance, the midseason finale was an absolute feast. And we will be coming back for seconds.

This exceptional hour of television followed Geralt and Yennefer as they navigated a lavish ball where, in case you missed the troubadours’ constant refrain, nothing was as it seemed. It was essentially Aretuza’s version of the Met Gala, and this year’s theme was ulterior motives.

The duo’s initial plan was to casually collect evidence of Stregobor’s wrongdoings at the ball, then expose him at the conclave the next day. But when their intel revealed that Stregobor already has his hands on the dreaded Book of Monoliths, waiting was no longer an option.

Lest you doubt that Geralt and Yennefer make the perfect team, these two were able to learn the truth about Stregobor and get him placed into custody, with plenty of time left to celebrate their victory at the ball. (Never mind that they fingered the wrong guy, a win is a win!)

And what better way for them (and us) to celebrate than for Geralt to finally tell Yennefer that he loves her? “That’s the first time you’ve ever said that,” she replied. “You used to think it, but tonight you actually said it.” Then that kiss? Swoon city, people. Sure, we got plenty of bed scenes in this episode — and even a little tub action — but nothing compares to Geralt dropping that sweet, sweet L-bomb.

That’s when the other shoe decided to show up. And friends, she dropped hard. In the cruel light of morning, Geralt and Yennefer realized that Stregobor wasn’t actually the one they’d been after all this time. (Oops!) Rience’s real master is Vilgevortz, but Geralt is going to have a little trouble telling people with Dijkstra holding a knife to his throat. Gulp!

Non-book readers, were you surprised by the Vilgevortz reveal? All people, did you enjoy those Geralt/Yennefer scenes as much as we did?