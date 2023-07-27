The Witcher Gives Henry Cavill a Sendoff (of Sorts) in Season 3 Finale — Grade His Last Episode as Geralt of Rivia

Now streaming on Netflix, the third season finale of The Witcher marks Henry Cavill’s final episode playing Geralt of Rivia before the role is handed off to Liam Hemsworth for further adventures. Of course, you wouldn’t know that simply by watching the season ender, which was pretty much business as usual for the swords-and-sorcery drama.

At no point is there any indication that Geralt’s appearance is going to change, at least not in a way that’s incorporated into the story. It would appear, at least based on the evidence in front of us, that Hemsworth will simply show up on screen next season and we’re supposed to accept him as the new Geralt. No questions asked.

Whether fans will embrace Hemsworth as the show’s new star will be determined when The Witcher returns, presumably sometime in 2024. For now, let’s focus on Cavill, who gave us one last memorable melee before disappearing into the mist on his quest to rescue Ciri from Nilfgaard. Mind you, he doesn’t know that Emhyr has the wrong girl in his possession, but that realization surely can’t be too far away.

Following his near-fatal brush with Vilgefortz in Episode 6, Geralt spent most of the season’s second half recovering under the care of well-meaning but largely unhelpful dryads. It wasn’t until Yennefer showed up with both good news (she can heal him!) and bad news (Emhyr has Ciri, or so they think!) that Geralt sprang back into action, making tracks for Nilfgaard.

So, how did Cavill leave us? He certainly didn’t give a wink to the camera, nor did he turn off the lights in his house and walk away wistfully a la Hannah Montana. (You know the meme.) Instead, he went out in a blaze of glory, beating up a literal horde of soldiers for abuses of power. Even with Ciri’s life (supposedly) on the line, Geralt made time to fight for the little people, because that’s just who he is.

Cavill isn’t the only actor who made one last appearance in this episode. The finale also claimed the lives of two key characters — Tissaia (played by MyAnna Buring), who sacrificed herself for the good of all mages, and Vizimir (Ed Birch), the victim of an inside job orchestrated by Philippa, who wasted no time placing his bloody crown atop Radovid’s head.

Witcher fans, have you fully processed the fact that we’ve now seen Cavill as Geralt for the last time? What did you think of his final hour, and how are you feeling about Hemsworth? Weigh in via our polls below, then drop a comment with all of your thoughts at this momentous juncture.