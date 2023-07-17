TWD: Dead City Recap: The Truth About Maggie’s Plight Revealed — Plus, the Gnarliest Walker in Franchise History?

Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead: Dead City, Season 1’s penultimate, featured almost as many betrayals as it did walkers — and there were a lot of walkers!

Early on in “Stories We Tell Ourselves,” Maggie figured out when Tommaso just happened to “find” oxygen tanks to save them from having to breathe methane in the sewer system that it was actually he who had tipped off the Croat to their plan; that was why the Burazi had been ready for them.

Tommaso’s legendary “escape,” he explained, had been foiled by the Croat. To save his life — and, he hoped, all of their lives — he’d struck a bargain with the psycho to exchange the locations of their hideouts for a boat off the island. Amaia was horrified but not for long. Some napping walkers woke up just in time to kill both her and her boyfriend.

Meanwhile, as Negan and Perlie dodged the undead, they opened up to one another. The former shared that if Perlie had seen the state in which the magistrate and his buddies had left Annie, he’d have killed them himself. The latter disclosed that, back before the world ended, he’d been tasked with banishing his beloved brother Joel when drug addiction made him a threat to their parents. As a result, Joel had died alone. Had he deserved that? Perlie once would have said yes. Now, though… Hmm.

Elsewhere in the Big Apple, the Croat visited a theater gone mad in which a bats—t performance of “Anything Goes” was being… “staged” feels like the wrong word. Happening. We’ll go with that. Anyway, he reported to a Patti LuPone type who seemed to be his boss. (Who knew?) She was displeased that he’d let Negan slip through his fingers, as he was somehow key to keeping the marshals from undoing their new world order. Nevertheless, she let the Croat leave with his one remaining ear and even patted him on the head before he departed.

Finally, guessing why Ginny was so hostile toward her, Maggie confessed that she hadn’t shown Negan the girl’s dino because if she had, he’d have escorted her to the Bricks, and Glenn’s widow really needed his help. The Croat had taken all of her community’s grain, as well as Hershel, and was going to starve her people if he wasn’t stopped. By and by, Maggie got her foot caught in… ugh. Was that a walker’s chest? She instructed Ginny to make a run for it while she fought off — eww! — some kind of freaky walker hydra (arguably the gnarliest walker in the franchise’s history, no?).

When Maggie went after Ginny, she found that the girl had left her a note: LIAR written in blood. As Ginny fired the flare gun that would tip off Negan to her whereabouts, flashbacks revealed that the Croat hadn’t taken the Bricks’ grain but had indeed taken Hershel to incentivize Maggie to bring him Negan, with whose WANTED flier he’d left her. So Maggie’s been lying to Negan all this time!