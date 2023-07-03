Read Next: High Desert Cancelled at Apple TV+
The Walking Dead: Dead City Reveals the Fates of Negan’s Wife and Child

The third episode of The Walking Dead: Dead City answered a question that had been hanging over the series’ metaphorical head since it was first announced: What happens/happened to Negan’s wife Annie, who was pregnant with their child when the mothership ended its 11-season run?

Until Sunday, Negan had managed to avoid discussing his family. But, seeing Maggie’s distress over the possibility that son Hershel had already been killed by the Croat, the Saviors’ former leader opened up to her. He, Annie and baby Joshua had been holed up in a cabin outside of New Babylon, he explained. One day, when Annie went shopping and didn’t return, Negan took off after her and found that she had been robbed and beaten.

Though Negan’s missus told him not to do anything stupid, we could all guess how deaf were the ears on which that plea fell. He tracked down Annie’s attackers and murdered all five of them. After that, Negan, Annie and Joshua had been on the run from New Babylon’s marshals — not a great way to live, even considering the limited post-apocalyptic options. So Negan put his wife and child on a wagon train to Missouri, promising that he’d be right behind them.

Needless to say, he was not right behind them. His hope? That they were still alive and well, and safer without the marshals chasing after him. Anybody else crossing their fingers that we’ll get to see a family reunion before Season 1 is through?

5 Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. I was close. Figured he left them to keep them safe from the danger he was in. Didn’t guess he sent them away. Hope they reunite.

    Reply

  2. Definitely better episode. But Maggie burning the toy so she can continue to use Negan is cold. Evidently she could care less about anyone else dying even a kid. And I was actually feeling her earlier talking about Herschal and then the toy. Oh yeah….someone kill the Croat already!

    Reply

    • We didn’t really see her burn the toy, though. She was just standing over it with the lit match when the screen went black.
      Maybe she had a change of heart and we’ll find out later that she still has the dino.

      Reply

  3. Yawwwwwn. This shows worst sun is it’s boring. That and every time Maggie says “Croat”

    Reply

  4. If they went to MO and Negan is in NY, I don’t think we’ll see a reunion in season 1.

    Reply
