The Ultimatum Season 2 Premiere Recap: A Surprise Pregnancy and Double Exit — Who Left the Show?

A new set of couples put their relationships to the test in Season 2 of Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, which premiered the first eight episodes on Wednesday.

Participants in this season of the reality dating series hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey include Roxanne and Antonio, who’ve been together for four years. While Antonio is ready to settle down, Roxanne is looking for someone who’s more career-focused and doesn’t think her partner fits the bill.

Lisa and Brian have been dating for nearly two years, and Lisa is confident that her ultimatum will push Brian to finally propose. However, Brian wants to ensure they’re both financially stable before they walk down the aisle.

Ryann and James are high school sweethearts who’ve been together for seven years and have never lived together. James doesn’t believe it’s statistically possible to have one true love and is concerned that they’re not financially ready to tie the knot.

Meanwhile, Trey and Riah have been dating for two years. Trey is pushing for marriage after seeing his parents happily together for more than 30 years. But Riah has only experienced divorced couples and is still figuring herself out, which is why she’s hesitant to say “I do.”

Lastly, there’s Alex and Kat, who’ve been together for two years and have joined the experiment due to Alex’s uncertainty about marriage.

In Episode 1, each couple broke up temporarily so that they could get to know others before choosing their new pairings for a trial marriage.

Lisa was visibly upset that her partner Brian got along so well with Riah, muttering that he was “sitting up there talking to the Hooters b—h.” She got so jealous that she interrupted their conversation and tried to interrogate Riah. When Riah excused herself, Lisa and Brian got into an argument, with Lisa shoving her hand in Brian’s face before storming off.

Things would only get more complicated from there. In Episode 3, Lisa revealed that she was pregnant with Brian’s baby, and they decided to leave the show together.

That left the remaining couples to pair up. Trey linked up with Ryann, Kat paired with Antonio, Alex chose Roxanne, and Riah coupled up with James.

As the trial marriages began in Episode 4, Riah and James hit a major roadblock. Riah wanted physical affection, including handholding and hugging, but James did not want to cross a boundary because he’d previously cheated on his partner Ryann. They were left at a standstill.

