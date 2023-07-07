The Blacklist Finally Revealed Red’s Pilot — and Gave Us a Pretty in Pink Reunion!

Ahead of next week’s series finale, The Blacklist finally showed us who’s been flying Red’s plane all these years — and reunited two members of the Brat Pack.

Thursday’s episode featured a brief but very fun cameo from Andrew McCarthy, who memorably shared the screen with Blacklist star James Spader in several 1980s films, including Pretty in Pink, where they played best friends Blane McDonnagh and Steff McKee.

McCarthy fleetingly appeared on The Blacklist as Edward, the longtime pilot of Raymond Reddington’s private plane, who has been heard but never seen throughout the NBC drama’s decade-long run. During Thursday’s installment, Red and Edward had to make a quick escape from Congressman Arthur Hudson and his team, who finally seemed to be closing in on Red after pursuing him for weeks. But just when Hudson & Co. planned to track Red’s plane while it was in transit, the aircraft suddenly exploded — and Red and Edward were revealed to be alive and well, far away from the crash site, with help from Weecha as their getaway car driver.

“Edward! Unscathed! Well done,” Red remarked as Edward tossed his parachute in the trunk of Weecha’s car. “Thank you, sir,” Edward replied. “That was quite exhilarating.”

Although this was McCarthy’s first time in front of the camera on The Blacklist, he’s worked behind the scenes as a director on 26 episodes over the years, including three Season 10 installments. Aside from Pretty in Pink, he and Spader also worked together on the 1987 films Mannequin and Less Than Zero.

Were you pleasantly surprised to see McCarthy pop up as Edward? Tell us below!