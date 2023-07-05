Secret Invasion Episode 3 Recap: Did [Spoiler] Really Just Die?

Episode 3 of Disney+’s Secret Invasion answered a burning question or two — mainly, regarding Fury’s wife Priscilla. But more notably, the final scene seemed to dispatch with another main, female character.

But did it?

The episode “Betrayed” revolved around the rebel Skrulls’ next deadly strike, to be pulled off by some Royal Navy members and their commander, Commodore Fairbanks — all shapeshifted Skrulls. Their target: a plane carrying a UN delegation, to be shot out of the air by a Navy sub.

Luckily, Fury and Talos — who reconciled at a tavern, after exchanging last week’s harsh words aboard the train — got tipped off to the strike by G’iah, managed to get the drop on the fake Fairbanks and, by the skin of their teeth, procured his code word needed to abort the strike.

With that mission accomplished, Talos urged his daughter to get outta Dodge (aka New Skrullos) ASAP. But on her way out via motorcycle, G’iah got stopped by Gravik, who revealed that the whole sub thing was first and foremost meant to draw out the mole in his midst. And just as G’iah got out the accusatory words, “Are you a leader of Skrulls or our worst enemy?,” Gravik shot her, and then drove away as her seemingly lifeless body shapehifted back to Skrull form.

But did G’iah actually die so mid a death? We’ll discuss that in a bit, beneath the POSSIBLE SPOILERS warning ahead.

Meanwhile, elsewhere this episode:

*We got a flashback to 1998, where Varra the Skrull from last week’s flashback (aka the one who introduced Fury to a young Gravik) rendezvoused with Fury at a diner, to hand off some intel that will help S.H.I.E.L.D. deal with General Dreykov of Black Widow infamy. (As Talos would detail elsewhere this episode, the Skrulls assisted S.H.I.E.L.D. often over the years, by securing intel/secrets.) Fury and Varra exchanged some flirty banter — including Fury’s take on Varra’s choice of a pretty human face, which we now know to be his wife Priscilla’s) — leading to Varra noting that he is not her superior, so…. [Wink-wink]

That flashback teed up a present-day convo between Fury and Priscilla, with the latter calling her hubby out for this time disappearing on her on his own volition (as opposed to when he ghosted her via Blip). When Fury admits he would be prudent to wonder who Priscilla “became” while he was gone this time — e.g. has she been in touch with Gravik? — she shot back that what she became was a widow who grieved him. “I became ME. The me I was before I met you.”

At episode’s end, we saw Priscilla get a mysterious phone call, after which she went to access a safety deposit box, inside of which was a gun she seemed disinclined to take. She then got another call saying simply, “St. James Church, one hour.” And when she asked the voice at the other end — Rhodey’s, is the prevailing theory — for an audience with Gravik, she was rebuffed.

*Gravik showed some Council members the doohickey his team has created, to give “all of us” powers in case “the heroes of Earth react” to their treachery. Once they become “Super Skrulls,” he invites them to “join me in the extinction of the human race!”

Now, back to the G’iah issue…..

POSSIBLE SPOILERS AHEAD * POSSIBLE SPOILERS AHEAD * POSSIBLE SPOILERS AHEAD * POSSIBLE SPOILERS AHEAD

The evidence pointing to G’iah surviving the shooting lies in the official Secret Invasion trailer that was released ahead of the season, featuring as it does at least two G’iah scenes we have yet to see — one, regarding her discovering a cavernous room filled with fracking pods, and another of her leaning against a pool table, talking to Fury.

Do you suspect G’iah is indeed alive? And what do you think Priscilla aka Varra is up to?