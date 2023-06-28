Secret Invasion Recap: Gravik Has an Avengers Contingency Plan — Get Scoop on What It Entails

The second episode of Secret Invasion (now streaming on Disney+) opened with a flashback to when Nick Fury in 1997 promised the Skrulls that he would find them a new home, in exchange for them laying low while on Earth.

Fury, obviously, fell short on that promise — and worse, he went off the grid for several years, in space — so it’s understandable that some Skrulls feel resentment, and are getting restless.

Gravik (played by Kingsley Ben-Adir), as a tween, was there for Fury’s initial promise, and for reasons likely yet to be detailed, he holds an especially big grudge against his species’ would-be savior.

In this week’s episode, as the Moscow bombing that killed 2,000 rocked the world (and had the U.S. squarely in Russia’s crosshairs), Gravik crashed a meeting with “the Council,” a covert group of people in powerful positions (e.g. the UK PM, the NATO secretary general, a cable news anchor) who are all actually Skrulls.

Gravik, when called on the carpet for the terrorist acts his rebel faction has been blaming on fringe groups, defended his disobeying of the Council’s fly-under-the-radar maxim.

“Fury promised us” and then failed to come through, Gravik noted. “Fury abandoned us, and the humans cast us aside….

“I promise you that Earth will be our home, because I will take it,” he declared. “It’s a war!,” and unlike when they lost their home world to the Kree years ago, “I’m not going to lose this one.”

At that point, a Council member asked, “And what happens if the Avengers return?”

“You don’t think I thought about that?” scoffed Gravik. “Put your faith in me and your loyalty will be repaid.”

Viewers of Episode 2 — as well as a curious G’iah (Emilia Clarke) — likely got a glimpse of that Avengers contingency plan later in the hour, when Talos’ daughter did some surreptitious research on Dr. Rosa Dalton, a scientist who is prepping some sort of chamber in a secure area at New Skrullos.

Most notably, G’iah saw that Dr. Dalton is working with DNA from several sources, including Frost Beasts, Groot aka Flora colossus, Thanos’ henchman Cull Obsidian, and those subject to Extremis genetic manipulation.

So, what exactly is Gravik’s response plan for any possible (but let’s be real, quite unlikely!) intervention by the Avengers? Update: As noted by TVLine reader ClintBrew and other well-versed online speculators, it appears — and as teased in trailers — that Gravik is crafting a Super Skrull, with the DNA qualities above standing in for the comic books’ original Fantastic Four-mulation.

More on Gravik’s cryptic comment “comes in the next episode, I think,” Kingsley Ben-Adir told TVLine. And those forthcoming details, the actor said, will touch on what Gravik wants “on a physical level, [amidst] the gaining of all of that power [as newly appointed Skrull general], and the tools and apparatus he’s creating to help him along the way — just to make it little bit easier and a bit more fun!”

What did you think of Secret Invasion Episode 2?

