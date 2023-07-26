Secret Invasion Finale Strongly Hints at for How Long Rhodey Has Been a Skrull

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The following contains spoilers from the Secret Invasion finale.
“Colonel Rhodes…? How long have you been here?”
The answer, as revealed in the Secret Invasion finale, is “a long time.”
But more specifically, it was suggested that Colonel Rhodes was swapped out with a shapeshifting Skrull soon after he was gravely injured during the epic airport battle scene in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.
During that Avengers vs. Avengers skirmish, Rhodes as War Machine was accidentally hit by Vision, whose blast incapacitated his supersuit, causing him to fall. When neither Tony Stark/IronMan nor Sam Wilson/Falcon were able to catch him, Rhodes crashed into the ground hard, fracturing his spinal column and leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.
Though Rhodes lost the use of his legs, Stark would outfit his friend with with next-gen braces to help him learn to walk again. (Read our full recap.)
But somewhere between the events of those two paragraphs you just read, Rhodey became a Skrull, as strongly hinted in the Secret Invasion finale now streaming on Disney+.
Midway through the Secret Invasion finale, G’iah and Gravik, both freshly imbued with Super Skrull powers, slugged it out. After G’iah emerged victorious by felling Gravik, she dashed into the New Skrullos facility to free the people who had been strapped into fracking pods for the purpose of being “duplicated” by rebel Skrulls.
That is where Everett Ross (whose Skrull imposter was revealed in the series premiere), once “awakened,” turned to Rhodey on his right and asked, “Colonel Rhodes…? How long have you been here?”
Rhodey — still wearing the hospital gown from, presumably, when he sustained his Civil War injury — tried to step out of his pod but teetered.
“Whoa! Colonel Rhodes, I’ve got you,” said G’iah, rushing to catch him. “You’ve been held hostage, for a long time.”
As in, for at least, what, seven years and a Blip…?
Meaning, in both Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame? Rhodey a Skrull!
When Tony died? Rhodey a Skrull!
Disney+’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Rhodey a Skrull for those Emmy-nominated 95 seconds!
Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige had hinted that Secret Invasion viewers would eventually “understand exactly how long [Rhodey has] been a Skrull,” adding: “We like the idea of fans going back and watching some of the other appearances of Rhodey and realizing that that wasn’t him.”
He’s going to be devastated when he finds out what happened to Tony… I bet that this is going to play to Armor Wars
Absolutely LOVE the headline that’s a spoiler for anyone who was waiting to watch the series as a whole. And yes, I get this is an entertainment site and yes, they have a job to report news on current TV shows and are not responsible for the care their readers take. But honestly, did it had to be be the headline? Just scrolling through the articles is enough to ruin it for anyone who hasn’t seen it yet.
I get that binge viewing once a show is done is all the rage, but this site exists for folks who consume content immediately upon its release, and come here immediately to get in depth analysis of what they just watched. Given the news desert caused the strikes, and the high profile nature of the MCU, there are going to be serious articles with huge spoilers in the title.
.
I’m not going to tell you not come here. I’m going to tell you to watch stuff as soon as its available if you want to read this site. Or accept what you read in article titles on the main page.
As I said, I get all that. And by all means write the article and discuss the show. But did have to be in the headline was my question? If you’re coming here immediately to read an analysis then you are already aware of the character’s status and don’t need the f headline to convince you to read the article. So then who is it meant to “grab”? I’m just saying there is a happy medium. And they have put [SPOILER] in headlines before.
You raise some valid points, but nope, there are no legitimate reasons to post a spoiler in the headline. This site is supposedly for everyone, not just the hyper online so you can achieve your same goals without ruining the enjoyment of people who dare to not watch tv 24/7. Just saying something like, “major spoiler alert, who is a skrull”, would actually give someone a reason to click and read the article. Then they would serve the hyper online and not alienate everyone else. This is a great site, but being lazy and alienating your readers is not the way.
Also I misread your one statement. To say that someone should watch ALL content as soon as it is available in order to browse an entertainment site is a weird position to take. 😂
It was revealed 3 weeks ago. That’s plenty of buffer for spoilers.
“How long has rhodey (spoiler)” is ambiguous enough and it’s an easy fix. Realistically, spoiling the headline makes me click in annoyance and gets me to comment so I guess job well done on their part. But as someone who’s been coming to this site since day 1 it definitely irks me. I love tv but my schedule doesn’t allow me to watch as quickly as I used too. I guess I should stop caring about tv news as a whole as to not be spoiled? That’s a bummer.
Or redacting the name but then you still have the photo. It reminds me of the old days when TVGuide.com did more news and recaps. They would always redact the name ([SPOILER] Died Last Night!) but then show the character in the thumbnail next to it. 😂
Couldn’t agree more. I haven’t been able to start that series yet. Using the verbage you had in your comment would have been helpful.
I so wanted. Terrance Howard to show up and day “how did you not know, he doesn’t look anything like me?”
This makes absolutely no sense with the timeline they established with Talos calling Skrulls to Earth during the Blip and Gravik rebelling.
The Skrulls have had Rhodey for 9 years? That doesn’t make any sense.
I don’t understand how simply using the phrase “a long time.” Translates to since Civil War? Someone please explain?
It’s all detailed above. Hospital gown, trouble standing…….