Secret Invasion Mystery: Does Fury Know That [Spoiler] Is a Skrull? Apparently the Answer Is….

This week on Disney+’s Secret Invasion, Nick Fury — at the end of a very long day during which he was (wrongly) blamed for a Moscow bombing and thousands of deaths, and then got fired (from what job, exactly?) by longtime associate James “Rhodey” Rhodes — slipped into a hidden SUV to drive off to a beautiful suburban home, where he was greeted by… his wife Priscilla?

But wait, there’s more! Prior to Fury stepping inside his home, Priscilla, played by Charlayne Woodard (Prodigal Son, Pose), was revealed to viewers to be a Skrull. Though by the time the hubs ambled into the kitchen, she had shapeshifted into a human “shell.” Hmmm….

That instantly raised the question: Does Fury know that he is married to a Skrull? Or has his personal life been secretly invaded as well?

Actually, the wife reveal raises all kinds of other questions, including, “When exactly did Fury get married, seeing as he has been cooling his heels in space for the past several years?” But for the time being, we have an answer to at least the Skrull issue.

Well, probably an answer.

“In the script, he knows,” Secret Invasion director Ali Selim told our sister site Deadline. “And when we shot it, it was interesting that maybe he didn’t know.

“We ultimately edited it in a way that made people feel like, ‘I wonder if he knows or not?'” said Selim.

While Selim would not say whether the series stuck with the POV of that original Episode 2 script, he did tease that Fury’s clearly-secret missus is both a “support and a complication, and I think you will learn interesting things about their relationship… going forward.”

Hopefully the aforementioned “complication” doesn’t stem from the fact that Fury’s wife is also his MOM — in that Woodard played the mother of the younger version of Samuel L. Jackson’s character in the 2000 M. Night Shyamalan thriller Unbreakable.

