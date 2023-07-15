Run the World: Did the Season 2 Finale Make a Strong Case for Another Season? Grade It!

In Run the World’s Season 2 finale, our girls learned the value of taking that leap of faith and living with no regrets.

For Renee, that entailed putting herself out there with her soon-to-be-ex-husband Jason. While she wanted to work things out, he remained unaware of her feelings and asked for a divorce so they could both have a fresh start.

Attempting to win back her man, Renee volunteered to plan Jason’s listening party for his band Lovestyle. She effortlessly pushed back on the shady comments from his producer friend India Blue (Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins), asserting herself as the expert event planner who could take his party to the next level and remain within budget!

Elsewhere, Rashad was turning his documentary short about Black mothers into a feature film and invited Sondi to join the project. She didn’t have an answer immediately, but you could see the wheels turning in her head.

Renee succeeded in delivering a spectacular event, but she still had to endure seeing Jason and India flirt all night — even after she introduced him to a big-time publicist who could help his band!

Whitney had her own messy situation to deal with after realizing Ola and Chris (the man she cheated on Ola with) knew each other. She came clean to Ola about the identity of her hookup partner, and he was too stunned to say anything. Whitney then confronted Chris, who shameless flirted with her, for his f-boy antics and admitted that sleeping with him was the dumbest thing she ever did.

“You are overrated,” she told him. “And I faked my orgasm ‘cause your d—k is lame.”

India dedicated her cover of Brandy’s “I Wanna Be Down” to Jason, but leave it to Renee to snatch up her own mic and take over the song. This prompted Jason to pull her aside, and she finally laid out what she had been feeling. Jason admitted he was still in love with her and, alas, they were back together.

So were the girls finally going to live with no regrets? Well, Barb (Erika Alexander) rekindled things with Malik, the Wu-Tang tour manager she bemoaned not giving a chance to back in the day and had been Instagram stalking.

Sondi revealed that she took Rashad up on his offer and would take the next semester off to work on the documentary. Renee, however, was uncharacteristically silent because Jason agreed to get back together on one condition: He wanted a baby.

She didn’t look thrilled about it!

Did Run the World, which has not yet been renewed, make a strong case for Season 3? Grade the Season 2 finale below, and then let us know your thoughts in the comments.