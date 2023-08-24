Riverdale Finale’s Deleted Scenes Reveal a Grim Fate for Several Characters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s Riverdale series finale.
Not everyone got a happy ending in Riverdale‘s series finale, but you’ll have to watch the deleted scenes to get the full story.
The CW has released an extended version of the finale (now available to stream at cwtv.com and on the CW app), which contains several minutes of deleted scenes, including one that reveals the fate of a number of key characters. It comes when Betty and Jughead are at the Dark Room, when he’s telling her how Cheryl and Toni end up together. In the extended version, he adds that Cheryl’s brother Julian becomes a bit of “a lost soul” and ends up dying in Vietnam. Nana Rose goes on to be “reincarnated several times,” he notes, and Principal Weatherbee and Archie’s English teacher Miss Thornton eventually get married.
But the biggest surprise comes when Jughead turns to Kevin’s dad Sheriff Keller and Archie’s Uncle Frank, who we just learned are involved in a secret tryst. He says the two are later murdered by a hustler they picked up — a hustler by the name of Chic! Betty’s long-lost brother strikes again!
Also included in the extended version: a scene where Betty doesn’t want to go to Cheryl’s party because she knows it’s the last time they’ll all be together (“I don’t want to say goodbye”), and Jughead convinces her to embrace the moment because “every minute counts.” Plus, we get a longer look at Old Betty’s final car ride to Riverdale, with her saying a fond farewell to Sweetwater River, Riverdale High and Pop’s diner: “Goodbye, Riverdale. It was wonderful getting to grow up here.” (Check out our full finale recap, minus the deleted scenes, here.)
Are you wishing those scenes were included in the original finale? Grade the finale in our poll, and then grab a booth in the comments to give us your take on the deleted scenes.
I used to love this site, but now the pop-up ads and ads that won’t go away and make the page constantly shift while reading an article have ruined this once great site. I’ve tried for a few months to put up with it, but this new format is absolutely terrible. If you are a sister site of Deadline why don’t you use the same format? Never an issue on that site.
I agree! But whenever I post about it my comment gets deleted. I had 4 pop-ups at once one time. This time was just 2, but one of them would NOT go away even when I hit the x about 20 times!
Absolutely. It is almost impossible to use on my Iphone.
If you use an android phone, use Brave as a browser, it blocks ads.
I don’t feel any shred of guilt over using adblockers, ads have become harassment.
That little twist with Archie’s uncle, and Kevin’s dad was pointless, more than anything else. Like why? Shock value? Also, what happened to Josie’s mom?
I think we were supposed to be like, “Oh so that’s why Kevin’s dad struggled more than his mom to accept him in this reality” (even though that was vice-versa in the other) and “Oh so that’s why uncle Frank was so against Archie doing poetry or anything where he might not be seen as a man.” But it is steeped in stereotypes and unlike Mary, whose relationship with her old college pal happened in the other timeline, it is fundamental change to Sheriff Keller who indeed had been with Josie’s mom that we never got an update on her (or others on the tour besides Josie – i.e. Valerie, Melody, Sweet Pea). Also if that was their fate, I am glad they cut it… apparently they couldn’t resist one last killing.
I’m pretty sure Robin Givens didn’t want to come back and the last time we saw her character was after the present day timeline 5 year jump it seemed like she wasn’t married to Mr. Keller at that point anymore. I just assumed that they quitely got a divorce after Kevin’s appearance on Katy Keene and the time jump. Kind wasn’t surprised about Uncle Frank since supressed homosexuals who are closeted are always mean to their more transparent counterparts. Plus I think it’s ironic that Tom and Frank were killed by Chic for several reasons. Although Tom’s (bi)sexuality seem like it came out of left field (I know Moose’s dad had a crush on him when they were teens and if I recall correctly kissed him, but it didn’t seem it awoke an ‘closet key’ for Tom) I have to say before I sign off I liked the old Tom (Present Day) better than the 1950s one.