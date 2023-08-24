Riverdale Finale’s Deleted Scenes Reveal a Grim Fate for Several Characters

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s Riverdale series finale.

Not everyone got a happy ending in Riverdale‘s series finale, but you’ll have to watch the deleted scenes to get the full story.

The CW has released an extended version of the finale (now available to stream at cwtv.com and on the CW app), which contains several minutes of deleted scenes, including one that reveals the fate of a number of key characters. It comes when Betty and Jughead are at the Dark Room, when he’s telling her how Cheryl and Toni end up together. In the extended version, he adds that Cheryl’s brother Julian becomes a bit of “a lost soul” and ends up dying in Vietnam. Nana Rose goes on to be “reincarnated several times,” he notes, and Principal Weatherbee and Archie’s English teacher Miss Thornton eventually get married.

But the biggest surprise comes when Jughead turns to Kevin’s dad Sheriff Keller and Archie’s Uncle Frank, who we just learned are involved in a secret tryst. He says the two are later murdered by a hustler they picked up — a hustler by the name of Chic! Betty’s long-lost brother strikes again!

Also included in the extended version: a scene where Betty doesn’t want to go to Cheryl’s party because she knows it’s the last time they’ll all be together (“I don’t want to say goodbye”), and Jughead convinces her to embrace the moment because “every minute counts.” Plus, we get a longer look at Old Betty’s final car ride to Riverdale, with her saying a fond farewell to Sweetwater River, Riverdale High and Pop’s diner: “Goodbye, Riverdale. It was wonderful getting to grow up here.” (Check out our full finale recap, minus the deleted scenes, here.)

