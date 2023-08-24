Riverdale Reveals Its Romantic Endgame With a Scandalous Series Finale Twist 

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s Riverdale series finale.
So did Archie end up with Betty in Riverdale‘s series finale, or with Veronica? Did Jughead stay with Veronica, or rekindle things with Betty? Well, yes… to all of the above.
Wednesday’s finale served up a shocking resolution to the CW drama’s much-debated romantic endgame, first hinting at it when Kevin suggestively asked Betty what was going on with “the four of you,” referring to her, Archie, Veronica and Jughead as “a quad.” Later, Betty came clean to Reggie: When Tabitha showed them all their visions of the future, where Betty was with Jughead and then later with Archie, it “took the pressure off of us having to make a single choice,” she explained. So Betty, Archie, Veronica and Jughead then decided to spend the rest of their senior year as a foursome, all dating each other. OK, then!
It started out as double dates, she recalled, and then they just began freely swapping with each other, with Betty spending one night with Archie and the next with Jughead, and Veronica doing vice versa. Sometimes Betty and Veronica even hooked up with each other, she noted. (Although to be fair, we never heard anything about an Archie and Jughead tryst.) So whether you were Team #Barchie or Team #Varchie, Team #Bughead or Team #Vughead, it doesn’t matter; everyone’s a winner!
Unfortunately, the four of them didn’t stick together after high school: Veronica moved back to Hollywood to become a big-time movie mogul; Archie ended up in California working construction and writing poetry with a wife and a family; and Jughead and Betty went their separate ways, with both starting their own successful magazines, but neither of them ever got married. (Read our full finale recap here.) Ah well, at least they’ll always have fond memories of their polyamorous senior year together.
Were you stunned to hear that Archie, Betty, Jughead and Veronica all hooked up with each other? Were you hoping one of those couples would actually go the distance? Grab a booth in the comments and give us your take on the series finale.
At least it wasn’t worst than Sabrina… Where a teen “unaliving” himself was the happy ending. Can we stop giving Robert shows? It never ends well.
It was a much better ending than Sabrina.
Just a shame COVID interefered
It felt like the ending to Six Feet Under, where you find out how everyone died.
That is the stupidest most disappointing, cowardly ending I’ve ever heard of in my life. Also, a foursome in the 50s. What are they idiots? I am truly glad I tapped out when I did.
You don’t think people were swingers in the 50s? Lol because there absolutely was plenty of sex and “scandalous” sexual situations going on in every decade.
This whole last season felt like a cop out of everything that came before. If anything, Jughead should’ve gotten to be Tabitha.
I should have been clearer since you clearly didn’t understand the context I was talking about. I don’t think teenagers would be in a foursome. I’m not stupid, I know there was sex scandals and scandalous situations in the 50s and I think teenagers should date around and not commit to each other so young. But this was an idiotic cop out.
Actually pleased with the finale, and earning everyone’s fates, in a show that went bonkers more than once over the years. Goodbye, Riverdale.
It was perfect and poignant. Thanks for amazing 7 years!