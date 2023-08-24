Riverdale Reveals Its Romantic Endgame With a Scandalous Series Finale Twist 

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s Riverdale series finale.

So did Archie end up with Betty in Riverdale‘s series finale, or with Veronica? Did Jughead stay with Veronica, or rekindle things with Betty? Well, yes… to all of the above.

Wednesday’s finale served up a shocking resolution to the CW drama’s much-debated romantic endgame, first hinting at it when Kevin suggestively asked Betty what was going on with “the four of you,” referring to her, Archie, Veronica and Jughead as “a quad.” Later, Betty came clean to Reggie: When Tabitha showed them all their visions of the future, where Betty was with Jughead and then later with Archie, it “took the pressure off of us having to make a single choice,” she explained. So Betty, Archie, Veronica and Jughead then decided to spend the rest of their senior year as a foursome, all dating each other. OK, then!

It started out as double dates, she recalled, and then they just began freely swapping with each other, with Betty spending one night with Archie and the next with Jughead, and Veronica doing vice versa. Sometimes Betty and Veronica even hooked up with each other, she noted. (Although to be fair, we never heard anything about an Archie and Jughead tryst.) So whether you were Team #Barchie or Team #Varchie, Team #Bughead or Team #Vughead, it doesn’t matter; everyone’s a winner!

Unfortunately, the four of them didn’t stick together after high school: Veronica moved back to Hollywood to become a big-time movie mogul; Archie ended up in California working construction and writing poetry with a wife and a family; and Jughead and Betty went their separate ways, with both starting their own successful magazines, but neither of them ever got married. (Read our full finale recap here.) Ah well, at least they’ll always have fond memories of their polyamorous senior year together.

Were you stunned to hear that Archie, Betty, Jughead and Veronica all hooked up with each other? Were you hoping one of those couples would actually go the distance? Grab a booth in the comments and give us your take on the series finale.