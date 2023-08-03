Riverdale Recap: Josie Gets a Hollywood Ending — and Yes, She Sings

Josie McCoy made a glamorous return to Riverdale this week — and this time around, she’s hitting the big screen.

Ashleigh Murray reprises her role as Josie in Wednesday’s episode, and in the 1950s timeline, she’s a big-time actress who shows up in Riverdale for a test screening of her new movie musical. She doesn’t want the theater filled with “rubes and blue hairs,” though, so she insists on getting the lay of the land first. Veronica takes Josie to the Dark Room for open mic night, where Josie performs a slinky spoken-word piece accompanied by Fangs on bongo drums.

Clay invites Josie to a meeting of the school’s Black Athena literary society, and after the students’ enthusiastic reception, Josie decides to turn the test screening into a full-on red carpet premiere. It has to go well, though, she confesses to Veronica: Josie financed the whole movie herself after the studio wanted to cast Lana Turner. The premiere nearly goes south when projectionists Kevin and Clay fumble the film reels, but Josie keeps the crowd entertained with a live performance while they fix it. (We were hoping she would sing!) The movie is a big hit, with even a cranky critic raving about Josie in the papers. Josie thanks Veronica for her help — and she thinks Ronnie should be in Hollywood making movies, too. Is this foreshadowing a move back to sunny L.A. for Miss Lodge?

Plus, Veronica and Jughead make their debut as a couple, holding hands while walking down the halls of Riverdale High and drawing plenty of stares along the way. Veronica mentions she also drew stares when she dressed up as a witch, and that inspires Jughead to draw illustrations of a sexy teenage witch. His boss at Pep Comics thinks it’s too provocative, though, so he changes it from Veronica to… Sabrina! Yep, that definitely has a ring to it. But the Pep executives reject it anyway; they’re not fans of witches, you see. Ronnie did get Jughead a nice suit for the movie premiere, though, so this pair is still going strong.

Elsewhere in “A Different Kind of Cat”: Archie’s trip to the brothel with Reggie inspired him to write newly mature poetry, and he set his sights on Miss Grundy, but she poured cold water on his advances (this time); Betty discovered self-love in the bathtub, thanks to a racy magazine article Cheryl gave her; Betty also started writing a tell-all book about her experiences as a teen, with Cheryl painting the cover; and Archie tried writing a poem about his late dad, but his Uncle Frank scolded him for exploiting Fred’s memory. What’s this guy’s beef with poetry, huh?

