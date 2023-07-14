Project Runway All Stars Make Peace After Last Week’s Explosive Cliffhanger

Given that last week’s Project Runway ended with half of the designers in tears, we expected Thursday’s follow-up to further explore the issues that led to those chilling final words: “This is going to divide us.”

Instead, Episode 6 opened with a brief chat between Anna Yinan Zhou and Korto Momolu, quickly wrapping up what was a seemingly complicated situation.

“After the last challenge, I can tell the designers are mad at me, and it still hurts,” Anna said, shortly before Korto arrived to clear the air. Both women agreed to move on, with Korto apologizing for acting out of frustration from previous experiences.

“I’m sorry,” she told Anna. “There’s personal stuff that’s happened, but it’s a competition and things are going to happen. But I don’t ever want you to think it’s about you and your personality.”

“I was raised to forgive,” Anna said in a confessional, “so I’m moving forward.”

And move forward they did. With all that drama behind them, the designers proceeded to this week’s team challenge, crafting a trio of collections fit for a ’90s high school hallway. And who better to help judge their looks than ’90s queen Jennie Garth?

All told, here’s how the results shook out:

WINNER: Laurence Basse

RUNNERS-UP: Bishme Cromartie and Prajjé Oscar Jean Baptiste

SAFE: Anna Yinan Zhou, Kara Saun, Korto Momolu and Rami Kashou

BOTTOM 3: Fabio Costa

BOTTOM 2: Brittany Allen

ELIMINATED: Kayne Gillaspie

OK, let’s talk about this episode: Do you agree with Laurence’s win and Kayne’s elimination? And were you also surprised by how quickly the Anna drama was resolved? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.