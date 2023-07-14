Project Runway All Stars Make Peace After Last Week’s Explosive Cliffhanger

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Given that last week’s Project Runway ended with half of the designers in tears, we expected Thursday’s follow-up to further explore the issues that led to those chilling final words: “This is going to divide us.”
Instead, Episode 6 opened with a brief chat between Anna Yinan Zhou and Korto Momolu, quickly wrapping up what was a seemingly complicated situation.
“After the last challenge, I can tell the designers are mad at me, and it still hurts,” Anna said, shortly before Korto arrived to clear the air. Both women agreed to move on, with Korto apologizing for acting out of frustration from previous experiences.
“I’m sorry,” she told Anna. “There’s personal stuff that’s happened, but it’s a competition and things are going to happen. But I don’t ever want you to think it’s about you and your personality.”
“I was raised to forgive,” Anna said in a confessional, “so I’m moving forward.”
And move forward they did. With all that drama behind them, the designers proceeded to this week’s team challenge, crafting a trio of collections fit for a ’90s high school hallway. And who better to help judge their looks than ’90s queen Jennie Garth?
All told, here’s how the results shook out:
WINNER: Laurence Basse
RUNNERS-UP: Bishme Cromartie and Prajjé Oscar Jean Baptiste
SAFE: Anna Yinan Zhou, Kara Saun, Korto Momolu and Rami Kashou
BOTTOM 3: Fabio Costa
BOTTOM 2: Brittany Allen
ELIMINATED: Kayne Gillaspie
OK, let’s talk about this episode: Do you agree with Laurence’s win and Kayne’s elimination? And were you also surprised by how quickly the Anna drama was resolved? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.
I actually agreed with the judges this week! Okay, well 95% agree, but that’s a heckuva lot better than the fiasco last week. My thoughts:
I’m so happy Korto apologized. Her owning up to her mistake made me respect her again, and she’s still one of my favorites. In terms of the quick resolution, if Anna can move on, so can I.
Blue team killed! No question. Kara’s design was great, but I wonder what her thought process was for suggesting plaid. I mean it takes an excellent designer to make plaid look good.
I agree with the top three, but I would’ve picked Bishme for the win. Seriously, this guy is amazing.
Anybody else tired of Fabio’s attitude? Arguing with the judges again. Yes, the jacket/ backpack was cool, but the rest? Nothing special.
Kayne’s elimination was deserved. If you want to win this competition, you have to design more than evening gowns. But at least he accepted his elimination with class. Fabio should take some lessons.