Project Runway’s First Team Challenge of the Season Ends in Heartbreak — Do You Agree With the Judges?

A very wise, very tall German woman once said: “In fashion, one day you’re in and the next you’re out.”

We were reminded of that mantra on this week’s Project Runway, which dropped a pair of frontrunners into the bottom before unceremoniously kicking one designer to the curb. And with no Siriano Save this time around, the judges’ decision was final.

After being paired up at random, the designers were tasked with crafting a gown fit for royalty. And while the judges agreed that there were “no bad looks” this week, they certainly had a lot to say about Kayne Gillaspie and Viktor Luna’s armor-inspired dress, including that it “needed editing” and was “more costume than fashion.” Meanwhile, the fraught pairing of Brittany Allen and Anna Yinan Zhou resulted in a dress that played it too “safe,” putting them on the chopping block next to Gillaspie and Luna.

“This was an extremely difficult decision for all of us,” Nina Garcia began as she announced that this week’s eliminated designer is… Viktor Luna?! If you think you’re stunned, get in line behind this week’s safe designers, who looked positively shooketh when he informed them that he was leaving.

Garcia was also emotional during the elimination process, especially when Luna said, “I’m just happy to be here in front of Nina, because I admire you so much. You’re my queen, you’re a goddess.” With tears welling up in her eyes, the judge replied, “Oh my God, you’re breaking my heart.”

The idea that Gillaspie and Luna each won the season’s first two challenges, only to bottom out together in week three, serves as a sobering reminder that no one is ever safe in this competition.

Do you agree that Luna deserved to be eliminated because the judges found his team’s dress over-accessorized? Or should someone from the other bottom pair have gotten the chop? Drop your thoughts on all things Episode 4 — including the, um, directness of guest judge Wes Gordon — in a comment below.