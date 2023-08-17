Nancy Drew Introduces ‘Horrific’ New Twist Ahead of ‘Epic’ Series Finale

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Remember when everybody thought that a tsunami would be the worst thing to ever befall Horseshoe Bay? Compared to the events of Nancy Drew‘s penultimate hour, that wave of complete and utter destruction barely even made a splash.
Wednesday’s episode ended with Callie literally showering “200 years of unburied sins” upon the town by contaminating the water at Bess’ otherwise peaceful Beltane celebration, setting the stage for next week’s series finale. (Typing those words didn’t feel right, to be honest. We’re not ready!)
This episode also solved the show’s ongoing Jane Doe mystery, and it was even darker than we could have anticipated: Ace’s ghostly girlfriend’s name is Alice Palermo, the captain of the boat that Ace and his dad used to go night-fishing. By dropping that cursed jar into the water, Ace triggered an explosion that ultimately killed Alice; he had to decide between saving her from the burning boat and rescuing his drowning father.
Ace called Nancy for help after making it to shore, which led to her calling the sin eater. Nancy defended her actions by saying that some things are too “horrific” to handle (she’s not totally wrong!), but Ace remains furious with her for making him forget.
With only one episode left, we’re wondering how #Nace can possibly course correct at this point, especially after seeing the chemistry between Nancy and Tristan in their final scene. In fact, let’s peek into the future to see what next week’s series finale has in store, per The CW’s official logline:
“Nancy and the Drew Crew’s mission to save Horseshoe Bay from sins of its past comes to an epic conclusion as they must contend with Nancy’s most shocking discovery yet, one that will determine the fate of her star-crossed love with Ace.” (Oh, OK!)
Elsewhere in the episode…
* Assuming she survives the roller coaster of chaos that is next week’s series finale, George has a bright future ahead of her. Not only is she in the final cut of applicants at Northern Seattle Law College, but Cameron has been accepted to nearby Washington State Law School, a one-two punch of good news that the couple celebrated with a kiss. In a perfect world, we still think that George and Nick would have gotten back together, but we also recognize how well Cameron suits the new version of herself that George is growing into.
* Speaking of growing, Nick convinced George to sell the Claw to a millionaire investor who promises to preserve the town’s history — and to guarantee that her sisters will still have jobs.
* Carson spent most of his screen time weighing the pros and cons of bringing another child into the world, leading to a nice little moment between Nancy’s dads. “You raised the best person I’ve ever met,” Ryan told him. “If you want this, you can handle it.” He then took his concerns to Nancy, explaining that being her father has been his whole world. She was good enough to hit pause on saving the world to remind him that there’s always more room in his heart for another person.
How are you feeling about Nancy Drew‘s state of affairs with only (gulp!) one episode left? Drop a comment with your hopes and fears for next week’s series finale below.
Nevermind no Nace endgame I’ll be so mad if Callie doesn’t get what’s coming to her next week (it needs to happen)
I know they tried to make me care for Tristan, but I don’t. I do not think it will be a satisfying end to show. I wanted the show to go with a bang, I don’t know if that will still happen. I had such high hopes for this, now I feel nothing.
I hate this season. I could care less about Tristan and saving his boring ass. They had a great opportunity to have Nancy and Ace overcome the curse they set up last season and they chose to focus the season on this Sin Eater crap.
What a waste.
The Sin Eater story has been boring and I feel this whole Nancy -Tristan pairing has been shoved down our throats. I don’t feel any chemistry between those two.
As for the Nancy – Ace curse, I’m thinking the curse was broken in ep3, but neither of them know that since Ace ended things. Nancy and Ace have been near each other, touched each other, and there have been no supernatural occurrences as there were before ep3.
It makes me so sad that I loved this show for three seasons only for it to become so poorly written in the fourth. First of all, the timeline doesn’t make sense for all of the canon developments.
Second, expecting me to care about Tristan or Alice was ridiculous considering the years I invested in #Nace. They should have put them together before this episode and let them be a couple for a bit. Now Ace can’t really stand Nancy and she acted completely out of character.
I’ll watch just because I have completion issues, but I can’t remember the last time I was so disappointed by a show I’d enjoyed.
The showrunners clearly did not expect this season to be their last. The amount of outstanding plotlines crammed into these last few episodes are just too much. Surely Nancy and Ace are end game that they just didn’t have time for? Regardless of how its all ends, that will be my forever head canon and no one can tell me otherwise. Hahaha.
Does CW not have enough money for trailers?