Nancy Drew Introduces ‘Horrific’ New Twist Ahead of ‘Epic’ Series Finale

Remember when everybody thought that a tsunami would be the worst thing to ever befall Horseshoe Bay? Compared to the events of Nancy Drew‘s penultimate hour, that wave of complete and utter destruction barely even made a splash.

Wednesday’s episode ended with Callie literally showering “200 years of unburied sins” upon the town by contaminating the water at Bess’ otherwise peaceful Beltane celebration, setting the stage for next week’s series finale. (Typing those words didn’t feel right, to be honest. We’re not ready!)

This episode also solved the show’s ongoing Jane Doe mystery, and it was even darker than we could have anticipated: Ace’s ghostly girlfriend’s name is Alice Palermo, the captain of the boat that Ace and his dad used to go night-fishing. By dropping that cursed jar into the water, Ace triggered an explosion that ultimately killed Alice; he had to decide between saving her from the burning boat and rescuing his drowning father.

Ace called Nancy for help after making it to shore, which led to her calling the sin eater. Nancy defended her actions by saying that some things are too “horrific” to handle (she’s not totally wrong!), but Ace remains furious with her for making him forget.

With only one episode left, we’re wondering how #Nace can possibly course correct at this point, especially after seeing the chemistry between Nancy and Tristan in their final scene. In fact, let’s peek into the future to see what next week’s series finale has in store, per The CW’s official logline:

“Nancy and the Drew Crew’s mission to save Horseshoe Bay from sins of its past comes to an epic conclusion as they must contend with Nancy’s most shocking discovery yet, one that will determine the fate of her star-crossed love with Ace.” (Oh, OK!)

Elsewhere in the episode…