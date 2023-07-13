Mayans MC Recap: Who Didn’t Survive to See the Series Finale? And Which Sons of Anarchy Character Returned?

Mayans MC got a visit from a key Sons of Anarchy character in its penultimate episode… but not even that nostalgia trip could soften the blow of the episode’s closing scene.

Let’s start with the heartbreak: This week’s major casualty appeared to be EZ and Angel’s father, Felipe, which is a massive shame. Near the end of Episode 9, Isaac and a couple of his Sons cronies broke into Felipe’s house, where Angel and his baby boy have been living as of late. In fact, Isaac and his men were there for Angel — but he wasn’t home. Instead, Felipe went into his gun stash and defended himself and Maverick against the intruders, eventually barricading himself into Maverick’s nursery as he held the baby close.

But even as Felipe promised Maverick that everything would be all right, we saw Felipe bleeding intensely from his abdomen, having gotten caught in the crossfire with the Sons at some point. In the following scene, Angel arrived home to find police cars and ambulances outside Felipe’s house, and he frantically pushed past the authorities in an effort to get to his family. Fortunately, Maverick was returned to Angel’s arms, safe and sound… but Angel and his son then watched as a body bag was wheeled out of the house on a stretcher and into the back of a coroner’s van.

Now, it’s possible that the victim inside said body bag wasn’t Felipe, after all: Felipe had gunned down more than one of Isaac’s men during their indoor scuffle, and Felipe’s actual demise was never shown on screen. But it sure sounded like one of the Sons was about to crash into the nursery before the scene cut to Angel’s drive home, and the emotional intensity of those final moments — particularly the way we continued to hear police dispatch as the credits rolled — seemed to indicate a Very Big Loss, rather than the death of a random sidekick.

On a more upbeat note, Wednesday’s episode also welcomed back Sons of Anarchy‘s Wendy Case, played once again by Drea de Matteo. Wendy’s appearance was a total coincidence in the context of the show: EZ had just badly wiped out on his motorcycle while swerving to avoid an animal in the road; Wendy happened to be driving by at the time, and she helped EZ get back on his feet and gave him a ride home.

Wendy mentioned that her ex had been in a motorcycle club, but didn’t divulge that her ex was Jax Teller, or that he belonged to SAMCRO. (“I’d rather not say [which club],” she admitted. “I don’t know if you guys are cool with each other.” Whew, good call there, Wendy!) Still, she and EZ had a pleasant and surprisingly vulnerable conversation on their drive back home, and Wendy urged EZ to really let his girlfriend, Sofía, see all the pain he’s experiencing underneath his tough-guy shell.

EZ and Wendy later said a sweet goodbye, and there was no indication that she’d be back for another encore. But EZ seemed to take Wendy’s words to heart, and he later bared his soul to Sofía when he returned to their trailer that night.

“I’m sorry,” EZ began. “I know I’ve been slipping away. But I’m here now. I love you, Sofía. I love you so f—king much it hurts. And everything’s crashing down around me. But that’s OK, because I have you.”

“You have me. Forever,” Sofía replied, and their passionate kiss that followed quickly turned into something more. (Look away, Sally!)

Hit the comments with your reactions to Wednesday’s Mayans, plus your predictions for next week’s series finale!