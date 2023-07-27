iCarly Season 3 Finale Ends With a Pair of Cliffhangers That Absolutely Must Be Resolved — Grade It!

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
If Paramount+ doesn’t renew iCarly for a fourth season, Thursday’s finale will go down as one of the most frustrating cliffhangers in recent memory.
Carly spent half of the episode bending over backwards to make sure Mrs. Benson’s wedding to Lewbert went off without a hitch, and the other half spiraling at the thought of Freddie wanting to propose. Spencer serving as the couple’s only line of communication certainly didn’t making things any easier. Funnier, yes, but definitely not easier.
In the end, Carly realized that her two problems had an obvious connection — the concept of marriage freaks her out because she’s afraid of turning into her own mother and abandoning her family someday. In a rare moment of maturity, Spencer assured her that she’s nothing like their no-good ghost of a mom, thus alleviating her fears about spending her life with Freddie.
(Side note: Can we, just for a moment, acknowledge that Carly and Freddie have only been dating for seven episodes? Sure, they’ve known each other since they were children, but they’re adults now. He has an ex-wife and a daughter. If this was real life, every single one of their friends — the ones who care, anyway — would encourage them to slow things down. But it’s not real life, it’s TV, so feel free to ignore everything we just said.)
Then came the pair of gasp-worthy twists over which we will riot in the streets if Paramount+ doesn’t allow this show to continue. First, upon discovering that Mrs. Benson and Lewbert decided to elope in Las Vegas after all, Carly and Freddie took advantage of the situation and agreed to make it their wedding day. Gasp!
But before they could swap vows, an uninvited (but extremely forecasted) guest crashed the ceremony — Carly and Spencer’s mother. Double gasp!
At this point, your brain is probably racing with questions: Will Carly and Freddie still follow through with their wedding, despite this little interruption? Which esteemed sitcom actress will play the elusive Mama Shay? And most importantly, as it could render all of this utterly pointless, will Paramount+ do the right thing and renew this show for Season 4?
Grade the finale and the season overall in our polls below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on that one-two punch of an ending, including your dream casting suggestions for Carly and Spencer’s mom.
I still can’t believe how little Harper contributed to the season
It’s the only thing I don’t like about this season. The actress was totally wasted and downgraded to comic relief. And they gave her this stupid love interest she has zero chemestry with. We got no stories about Harper’s job or family or friendship with Carly ….
The absolute oldest Mrs. Shay could be and have Carly is roughly 75. The youngest she could be and have had Spencer at 18-ish is 60ish.
The actor who played Col. Shay is only 53. The character must have been older, unless he father Spencer at the age of 11. So I’d want to skew close to 60.
Katy Sagal
Patricia Heaton
Caroline Rhea
The best season of the revival so far. Hoping for a season 4!
Great season but, man, that cliffhanger!!!
Really good finale, This is a really fun show, I hope it gets a few more seasons.
We should not have to wait a year for a new season
If Paramount+ renews the series and with the actors and writers strikes ongoing it’s going to be more than a year. Probably October or November of 2024 at the earliest.