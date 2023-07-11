Twisty How I Met Your Father Finale Borrows Heavily From HIMYM — Does Hulu Sequel Series Deserve a Season 3?

The parallels between How I Met Your Mother‘s Season 1 finale and How I Met Your Father‘s Season 2 finale are hard to ignore.

Both finales feature inclement weather, culminating in a kiss that changes everything. Both finales feature an Earth-shattering breakup. And both finales feature Sandy Rivers being the absolute worst. (Finish him, Ronan Farrow!)

Whereas Ted had to make it rain for Robin, Sophie has to brave a hurricane to confront Jesse and tell him how she feels. They share an “absolutely perfect kiss” outside Pemberton’s (not unlike Ted and Robin’s passionate embrace in Robin’s doorway), then head inside to find a devastated Sid, who has just ended things with his wife Hannah (reminiscent of Ted getting out of his cab to find Marshall sitting on their front stoop, holding Lily’s engagement ring).

But here’s where things get interesting: Sid and Hannah’s breakup was preceded by Hannah suspecting something went down between Sid and Sophie! Because the ‘shippers aren’t crazy: Sid and Sophie have chemistry. Hannah sees it; Sid just needs a bit more time.

The finale ultimately culminates in a wholly original twist: During Val and Drew’s make-out session (!), Future Sophie reveals that Val and Charlie eventually have a child together — a son named Alex.

As of press time, How I Met Your Father is firmly on the bubble. Does the sequel series deserve to be renewed for Season 3? Grade the finale (and Season 2 overall), then drop your thoughts in a comment below.