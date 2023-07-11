Twisty How I Met Your Father Finale Borrows Heavily From HIMYM — Does Hulu Sequel Series Deserve a Season 3?

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
The parallels between How I Met Your Mother‘s Season 1 finale and How I Met Your Father‘s Season 2 finale are hard to ignore.
Both finales feature inclement weather, culminating in a kiss that changes everything. Both finales feature an Earth-shattering breakup. And both finales feature Sandy Rivers being the absolute worst. (Finish him, Ronan Farrow!)
Whereas Ted had to make it rain for Robin, Sophie has to brave a hurricane to confront Jesse and tell him how she feels. They share an “absolutely perfect kiss” outside Pemberton’s (not unlike Ted and Robin’s passionate embrace in Robin’s doorway), then head inside to find a devastated Sid, who has just ended things with his wife Hannah (reminiscent of Ted getting out of his cab to find Marshall sitting on their front stoop, holding Lily’s engagement ring).
But here’s where things get interesting: Sid and Hannah’s breakup was preceded by Hannah suspecting something went down between Sid and Sophie! Because the ‘shippers aren’t crazy: Sid and Sophie have chemistry. Hannah sees it; Sid just needs a bit more time.
The finale ultimately culminates in a wholly original twist: During Val and Drew’s make-out session (!), Future Sophie reveals that Val and Charlie eventually have a child together — a son named Alex.
As of press time, How I Met Your Father is firmly on the bubble. Does the sequel series deserve to be renewed for Season 3? Grade the finale (and Season 2 overall), then drop your thoughts in a comment below.
I’m okay with no season 3. It just never clicked.
The dogs and thunder, fluff or tough, Parker and the tens of minutes and more are examples of childish nonsense in place of plot. I remember when girl meets world went to Disney instead of ABC or Freeform and everyone worried it would be childish and over the top. HIMYF managed to make this even more ridiculous on HULU (usually more adult oriented.) Even if it gets renewed I found my jumping off point.
I love it. A much needed comedy when “comedies” now are now half hour dramas. I hope they get many more seasons or, at least, another 20 episode season, so they can finish at 50 and be the rare show, these days, to go over 24-30 episodes as a full series. Sitcoms tend do get even better over time. HIMYM and The Office were bubble shows, at first.
I’d like to see it renewed only because the story isn’t complete. It’s very gimmicky and trying too hard to create new catchphrases. But if it gets renewed I’d like fewer episodes, 10 was fine and 20 was too many.
I am good with 20.
This show is great, glad to see Charlie and Sophie end up together or so it seems.
Don’t care who father is long as not Charlie.
Renew for sure.
Whoops meant Charlie and Val
Season 2 was a big improvment over the first season. They cast has found their footing and the writing was definitely better and funnier. Hopefully, the show isn’t a casulty of Disney’s cost-cutting.
Haven’t watched yet (not reading the review), but jumping in on the comments to say YES a season 3 would be very much appreciated. Love these characters.
Renew the show.. but not the laugh track.
I think removing the laugh track would help.
It hasn’t clicked with me the way HIMYM did, but I would still like to see a third season; if only just to wrap up the mystery of the show.
I’m really enjoying this show – I feel like they really figured out the characters this season and the cast gelled. I hope we get a couple more seasons to truly wrap up the central mystery, this would be a sad ending to a show.
I’m rooting for Sid/Sophie!
It’s easy to criticize “HIMYM” in retrospect, but that’s because the writing was so sharp that you cared about what happened to the characters. On this show, people are always doing dumb or silly things just for the sake of a passing joke, so what happens to them or their relationships never seems to matter. It’s too bad, because the cast is good. I could see it continuing — with fewer than half the number of episodes per season, it can’t be that hard to make. But they would need a major intelligence upgrade for this to be anything other than a typical sitcom.
The finale was perfect. Wish the whole season was more like it but I’d definitely keep tuning in for season 3.
It’s a fun sitcom! Streaming shows getting more than 3 seasons is so rare that I’d love season 3 to be the last and find out who the father is. I would hate for the last episode ever to be the Sid/Hannah break up.
There are plenty of streaming shows that have gone more than 3 seasons
If you even have to ask the question, we already know the answer. No.
Please give us a season 3.
I really enjoy this show, the cast has great chemistry and really found it’s footing this year. Plus any reason to have Kim Catrell on my screen is great. I’m hopoing for a season 3 as I want Sophie and Sid to get together.
Third and final season please! With 20 episodes! Close out the show with wrapping up everyone’s stories. I noticed when children are brought into the fold, the show is usually on its way down to their final season.. I’ll give it an A- … I want to know what Sid’s going to do, how Charlie and Val find their way back to each other, Ellen didn’t get a closure on what she’ll be doing and to see how Soph and Jesse manage their relationship!!