Hijack Recap: A ‘Holy $#*!’ Moment Just Set Up the Season Finale

This week on Apple TV+’s Hijack, Flight KA29 dodged the death of another passenger.

And then it didn’t — when someone who wasn’t even on our radar practically appeared out of nowhere to shoot someone dead, and then take control of the cockpit.

Ahead of next Wednesday’s season finale, the action was split evenly between the air and ground this week, as DI Daniel led a team that (so clumsily) tailed Edgar Janssen and John Bailey Brown, the organized crime bigwigs whose release from prison had been demanded by the hijacking’s orchestrator. The Home Office rep among the CTU huddle reiterated that the plan was to “comply slowly,” by making it appear that the demand had been met, but when Edgar caught Daniel’s motorcade not far behind him and John, he said a price would be paid — in the form of a death aboard KA29.

Sam being Sam, he gleaned that Stuart and Jamie were grappling a bit with the kill order. And when they impulsively grabbed flight attendant Deevia, Sam commended their pick — choking her with a belt would be quiet, and the passengers would be slow to realize a crew member was missing. But hey, Sam then argued, why kill anyone, when we have passenger Sheena’s gunshot body stuffed in a loo? Stuart picked up what Sam was laying down, then had him take charge of photographing the propped-up corpse. That proof of death appeased Edgar, while giving the CTU crowd another chill.

Again, DI Dan is piss poor at tailing people, so Edgar soon noticed for a second time that the rules were being broken, and he ordered another killing. This order came just as the passengers had gotten caught (thanks, Edna Mode!) circulating a “GET READY TO SHAKE THINGS UP” message from seat to seat, emboldening some to arm themselves with hairpins, seat belts, scissors and the like. For a hot second, it looked like Hugo might take the bullet (seeing as it was his pen that was used), but Sam stepped up to deflect the blame. Stuart declared that the next person to make any noise would get popped, and when he went to grab an audibly weeping woman, Sam cued the others that it was time to take action, and he for one charged at and tackled Stuart. That ex-con in the back, meanwhile, came up behind Terry to suffocate him with a plastic bag…

Now, just before this skirmish erupted, some mousy middle-aged female passenger of no note got an unseen text message. In the moments that followed, it became clear that she was the recipient of the “NOW” message Edgar had sent upon realizing that LEOs had attempted (yet failed) to re-capture him and John at a tiny airstrip. This woman slipped into a lavatory, removed a gun from her tote bag, pinned her hair back and then marched out. She headed up the aisle to coldly put a bullet in the captain’s head, and then lock herself in the cockpit!

So heading into final hour of the Dubai-London flight, we have the actual plane fully under a new hijacker’s control — and at the mercy of the crisis’ very disgruntled perpetrators!

Elsewhere in Episode 6:

✈️ Kai, realizing that bad actors had broken into his dad’s place (and having left his mobile in the downstairs living room, ugh), tried to place a landline call to the cops. Though he was unable to speak to the operator out loud, she said that units would be dispatched to that address.

✈️ Alice and the other ATCs at Heathrow got to radioing dozens of other flights to create a 25-mile “bubble” around the hijacked KA29.

✈️ That weaselly guy who handed Home Office guy the envelope of demands a few weeks back? He leaned on an ethically compromised financial reporter to leak the news that KA29 had been hijacked, to in part tank the airline’s stock as well as that of its insurer.